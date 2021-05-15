Businesspeople - May 15, 2021

Sanford Health welcomes Davis
Scott Davis has joined the Bismarck region of Sanford Health as the new head of Native American community outreach.
Davis joins Sanford Health after previously serving as the North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission executive director since April 2009. Davis is a member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and a descendant of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business and master's of management degree from the University of Mary and an associate of arts degree from Haskell Indian Nations University.
Safety Council hires, promotions
With the April retirement of Lynae Hansen, longtime assistant executive director, the North Dakota Safety Council has made organizational changes including promotions and two new hires.
Alex Heiser has been hired as director of operations. Heiser has 25-plus years of experience in operations, management, marketing, membership and sales in a wide range of organizations including Delta Waterfowl and Flint Communications. He also owns Max Advertising.
Marnie Piehl was named senior marketing manager. Previously chief college relations officer at Bismarck State College, Piehl has held a variety of communications, public relations and marketing roles at organizations including Microsoft, Odney and MeritCare Health System (now Sanford).
Don Moseman was named training director. Over the course of his career, Moseman has taught more than 1,000 emergency response courses, and 200 active shooter and violence prevention courses to more than 50,000 people. He served in the U.S. Air Force, spent 20 years as a police officer and has been recognized nationally for his work in combating school violence. He’s been with NDSC since 2013.
Megan Hansen was promoted to senior accounting manager. Hansen earned her accounting degree from Minot State University and worked at Eide Bailey before joining NDSC in 2019. She is a certified public accountant.
Kristin Wilson’s role has expanded to oversee marketing, and she is now the development and marketing director. Since 2014, Wilson has been focused on membership engagement, fundraising, sales, as well as sponsorship and grant development for the NDSC. Wilson spent more than 20 years in advertising leadership roles in newspapers including the Bismarck Tribune.
Kostuck joins Clearwater Communications
Kristine Kostuck has been hired as a communications specialist by Clearwater Communications.
Kostuck is a native of Bismarck and received a bachelor’s degree in communication from Minnesota State University Moorhead and a master’s degree from South Dakota State University. Previously, she worked in the City Administration Office for Bismarck and with various news outlets throughout the state.
Grabow recognized
Allison Grabow, child nutrition manager at Will-Moore Elementary, has been named the 2021 Midwest regional Manager of the Year by the School Nutrition Association.
