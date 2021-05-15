Businesspeople - May 15, 2021

Don Moseman was named training director. Over the course of his career, Moseman has taught more than 1,000 emergency response courses, and 200 active shooter and violence prevention courses to more than 50,000 people. He served in the U.S. Air Force, spent 20 years as a police officer and has been recognized nationally for his work in combating school violence. He’s been with NDSC since 2013.

Megan Hansen was promoted to senior accounting manager. Hansen earned her accounting degree from Minot State University and worked at Eide Bailey before joining NDSC in 2019. She is a certified public accountant.

Kristin Wilson’s role has expanded to oversee marketing, and she is now the development and marketing director. Since 2014, Wilson has been focused on membership engagement, fundraising, sales, as well as sponsorship and grant development for the NDSC. Wilson spent more than 20 years in advertising leadership roles in newspapers including the Bismarck Tribune.

Kostuck joins Clearwater Communications

Kristine Kostuck has been hired as a communications specialist by Clearwater Communications.