Businesspeople - May 14, 2022

New Bismarck partner

Shelley Gramling has been accepted as a partner of top 25 CPA and business advisory firm Eide Bailly.

Larson with Mid Dakota

Jeanie Larson, certified family nurse practitioner, has joined Mid Dakota Clinic in the family medicine department.

Larson graduated with a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the Medcenter One College of Nursing in Bismarck and a master’s degree in nursing, with specialization in the family nurse practitioner program, from the University of Cincinnati in Ohio.

Leben joins training

Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben participated in the 117th session of the National Sheriffs' Institute Leadership Development Course held April 23-27 in Quantico, Virginia.

Leben was nominated to join 23 other sheriffs for training on effective leadership within their office, local criminal justice system and community.

Bianco Realty recognizes

Tori Meyer, Shirley Thomas, Amber Sandness, Judy Maslowski, Duane Bentz, Darcy Fettig, Jim Jeromchek, James Jeromchek, Cindy Cooper and Amy Asche have been named Bianco Realty's Realtors of the month based on their closed sales for April.

Submit businesspeople and business digest items to businessbeat@bismarcktribune.com.

