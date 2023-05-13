MDU Resources names president of subsidiary

Rob L. Johnson has been named president of WBI Energy Inc. by MDU Resources Group Inc. effective upon completion of separating of MDU Resources’ Knife River Corporation. Current WBI Energy President and CEO Trevor J. Hastings will become chief operating officer of Knife River.

Johnson currently serves as executive vice president-commercial for WBI Energy. He joined WBI Energy in 1983 as a communication specialist, moving into management in 1994, becoming vice president-commercial in 2013 and executive vice president-commercial in 2020.

He has an associate degree in electronics from North Dakota State College of Science and a bachelor’s degree in business administration, with an emphasis in finance, from the University of Mary in Bismarck.

BPS hires assistant principals

Bismarck Public Schools has promoted four internal candidates to fill assistant principal positions in the 2023-24 school year.

John Heinrich has been hired as an assistant principal of Legacy High School. Heinrich began teaching music in 2010 at Kidder County High School before joining Bismarck Public Schools in 2016 as a Spanish teacher. He became dean of students at Legacy High School in 2019. Heinrich completed his graduate studies through North Dakota State University and the BPS Teacher Leader Academy.

Emily Jacobsen has been hired as an assistant principal of Legacy High School. Originally from Williston, Jacobsen graduated with a Spanish education degree from Dickinson State University, and earned her master’s in educational leadership through the first Teacher Leader Academy offered in Bismarck Public Schools by North Dakota State University. She has taught throughout the Midwest, but has spent the last eight years at Legacy High School teaching English and AP psychology. She has most recently served as a dean of students at Legacy the past three years.

Codi Feland has been named an assistant principal of Century High School. She is a graduate of the University of North Dakota with a degree in social studies education. She holds a master’s degree from St. Catherine University, St. Paul, Minnesota, in curriculum and instruction and is currently earning an administrative credential from the University of Mary. Feland began her career teaching at Century High School in 2009. In 2016, she became the AVID Coordinator and elective teacher for grades 9-12. Her most recent position was as dean of students at Century.

Tim Jacobsen has been named an assistant principal of Century High School. He currently teaches physical education at Century, a subject he has taught for 26 years. Jacobsen began his education career in Seattle before moving to BPS where he has worked for 23 years. He has coached track and field, football, swimming, and cross country for BPS. He earned a bachelor’s degree from North Dakota State University and a master’s degree from the University of Wyoming.

Capital Credit Union names CEO

Jon Griffin, chief lending officer, has been selected to serve as Capital Credit Union’s chief executive officer, effective May 17.

Griffin joined Capital Credit Union in 2011 as director of risk management and was promoted to vice president of risk management in 2014. In 2019, Griffin was promoted to chief operations and risk officer and in 2021, he was named the credit union’s chief lending officer.

Griffin graduated from the University of North Dakota in 2005 with bachelor’s degrees in accounting and finance. He also earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Mary in 2015.

Interstate Engineering hire

Ethan Tschosik has joined Interstate Engineering in Mandan as an engineering technician. He is currently completing an associate of applied science degree in engineering technology from Bismarck State College.

Engineering firm adds archaeologist

Esther Yang has been hired as an archaeologist by KLJ Engineering LLC.

Yang has more than three years of experience working with historical collections, inventory reconciliation, database management, and archival research. She earned a master’s degree in historic preservation and conservation from Boston University in Massachusetts and a bachelor’s degree in anthropology from Baylor University in Texas.

Alliance names executive director

The Badlands Conservation Alliance has named Shannon Straight as executive director.

Straight previously served two terms on Minot’s City Council, was a member of #MakeMinot, a citizen led initiative to reduce the size of Minot’s City Council and is a founding member of Friends of the Souris River. He is owner/operator of Straight’s Concessions LLC, a seasonal, mobile food business in Minot.

North Dakota Highway Patrol promotion

Trooper Erin Quinn has been promoted to sergeant serving as a training officer at the Law Enforcement Training Academy in Bismarck..

Quinn graduated from the Highway Patrol Academy in May 2013 after earning a Bachelor of Science degree in interior design from North Dakota State University.

She was stationed as a traffic enforcement trooper in Elgin from May 2013 until May 2021 and previously served as a cultural liaison officer, a Use of Force instructor, instructed Cultural Awareness and LGBTQ Community Considerations for Law Enforcement and North Dakota Safety Council safety courses.

Marshall elected to board

Matt Marshall has joined Dakota Business Lending's Board of Directors.

Marshall has worked in the economic and community development industry for over ten years and currently serves as the economic development administrator for Minnkota Power.

Technician earns certification

Mandan Aero Center’s Lead Technician Zachery Metland has passed the FAA’s certification exam to receive his Inspection Authorization license.

Bianco Realty recognizes

Shirley Thomas, Amber Sandness, Amy Asche, Brenda Foster, Judy Maslowski, Greg Gerhart, Duane Bentz, Candi Steidler, Heidi Stein and Cindy Cooper have been named Bianco Realty's Realtors of the month based on their closed sales for April.

Monthly awards

North Dakota Farmers Union Insurance, based in Jamestown, announced professionals who exceeded in their positions for the month of March.

David Beck, Bismarck, was a top producer of health insurance sales.

Dave Berger, Mandan, was a top producer of auto insurance sales.

Philip Halvorson, Mandan, was a top producer of health insurance sales.

Beck Hruby, Bismarck, was a top producer of life insurance sales.

Robert Johnson, Mandan, was a top producer of life insurance and health sales.

Courtney Schauer, Mandan, was a top producer of annuity sales.

Lewis Schock, Mandan, was a top producer of health insurance sales.

Dylan Schmit, Mandan, was a top producer of supplemental insurance sales.

Ryan Schnell, Bismarck, was a top producer of FUIC personal line and commercial line sales.

Jason Smith, Mandan, was a top producer of life insurance and annuity sales.