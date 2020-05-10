Businesspeople - May 10, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Flohr appointed

David Flohr has been named the executive director of the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency by the North Dakota Industrial Commission.

An NDHFA employee for 36 years, Flohr was appointed to serve as the agency’s interim executive director when Jolene Kline retired in July. He has been the homeownership division director since 2005.

The Industrial Commission of North Dakota, consisting of Gov. Doug Burgum as chairman, Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring and Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, oversees the agency.

Stoller to be awarded

Rose Stoller, who most recently served as executive director of the Consensus Council in Bismarck, is posthumously being awarded the North Dakota Association of Nonprofit Organizations’ 2020 Walt Odegaard Leadership Award.

The 2020 awards will be presented at the North Dakota Virtual Nonprofit Leadership Conference May 27-28 and June 3-4.

The Walt Odegaard Leadership Award is given to an individual who has made a difference by strengthening North Dakota and its nonprofit sector through his or her long-term commitment to leadership, volunteerism and philanthropy.

Stoller died in November 2019. She began working as a social worker and spent 17 years with the North Dakota Department of Human Services before becoming the executive director of the Mental Health Association in North Dakota. In 2002, she joined the Consensus Council, first as a senior policy analyst and, in 2004, as the executive director.

