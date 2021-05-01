Businesspeople - May 1, 2021

KLJ promotes Wilson
Travis Wilson has been promoted to recruitment manager by KLJ Engineering. Wilson stepped into the interim recruitment manager role in March.
Wilson, who has worked in KLJ’s human resources department since April 2019, earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration and human resources management from the University of Mary.
BPS promotes Herman
Kimberly Herman has been selected as the new principal of Myhre Elementary by Bismarck Public Schools. It was previously announced that Current Myhre Principal Shawn Oban will take over as principal at Horizon Middle School.
Herman taught elementary school in Arizona from 2006 through 2013, then moved to Bismarck in 2014 where she was hired by Bismarck Public Schools as an instructional coach at Grimsrud and Prairie Rose. Since 2015 she has served as assistant principal at Liberty Elementary.
She will continue to work in her role as assistant principal at Liberty until the end of the 2020-21 school year.
NDCF directors recertified
Kara Geiger, John Heinen and Amy Stromsodt, development directors with the North Dakota Community Foundation, have all been recertified as certified fund raising executives by CFRE International.
Monthly awards
North Dakota Farmers Union Insurance, based in Jamestown, announced professionals who exceeded in their positions the month of February.
Dustin Anderson, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new health insurance sales.
David Beck, Bismarck, was a top-five producer of new life insurance sales, new health insurance sales and new supplemental insurance sales.
Jed Geer, Bismarck, was a top-five producer of new FUMI commercial lines sales.
Phil Halvorson, Mandan, was the top producer of new life insurance sales and a top-five producer of new annuity sales, new health insurance sales and new LTC insurance sales.
Beck Hruby, Bismarck, was a top-five producer of new FUMI commercial lines sales.
Jamie Ressler, Bismarck, was a top-five producer of new commercial lines sales.
Lewis Schock, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new health insurance sales and new annuity sales.
