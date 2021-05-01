Businesspeople - May 1, 2021

KLJ promotes Wilson

Travis Wilson has been promoted to recruitment manager by KLJ Engineering. Wilson stepped into the interim recruitment manager role in March.

Wilson, who has worked in KLJ’s human resources department since April 2019, earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration and human resources management from the University of Mary.

BPS promotes Herman

Kimberly Herman has been selected as the new principal of Myhre Elementary by Bismarck Public Schools. It was previously announced that Current Myhre Principal Shawn Oban will take over as principal at Horizon Middle School.

Herman taught elementary school in Arizona from 2006 through 2013, then moved to Bismarck in 2014 where she was hired by Bismarck Public Schools as an instructional coach at Grimsrud and Prairie Rose. Since 2015 she has served as assistant principal at Liberty Elementary.

She will continue to work in her role as assistant principal at Liberty until the end of the 2020-21 school year.

NDCF directors recertified