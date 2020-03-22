Businesspeople - March 22, 2020
Businesspeople - March 22, 2020

Eide Bailly hires one 

Cassidy Kraft has been hired as the marketing coordinator at Eide Bailly LLP's Bismarck office. Kraft previously worked as marketing coordinator at The Bismarck Tribune. She has a mass communication and marketing degree from the University of Mary.

Schmidt adds one 

Dana Schmoker has joined the sales staff at Schmidt Auto Sales in Mandan. Schmoker has more than 25 years of experience in the automotive industry. 

Monthly awards 

Shirley Thomas, Amber Sandness, Nate Seifert, Judy Maslowski, Darcy Fettig and Phyllis Rittenbach have been named Bianco Realty's Realtors of the month based on their total closed sales for February.

 

