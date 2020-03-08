Businesspeople - March 8, 2020

One appointed to state board

Mona Tedford Rindy has been appointed to chair the Board of Trustees of the North Dakota Public Employees Retirement System that meets in Bismarck by Governor Doug Burgum

Burgum thanked outgoing chair Mark Dosch for his service.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Rindy’s appointment is effective immediately. She currently serves as senior vice president and region manager at Bremer Wealth in Fargo and will retire from that position on April 1. She previously worked as a wealth management and trust officer for Wells Fargo.

Technician, Bismarck Aero Center team recognized

Erik Peterson, lead maintenance technician for Bismarck Aero Center, has been awarded the ND Aviation Mechanic of the Year by the North Dakota Professional Aviation Mechanics Association during the Upper Midwest Aviation Symposium's Hall of Fame Banquet.

Peterson is a graduate of the University of North Dakota. He has been a licensed airframe and powerplant mechanic for 16 years and has been with Bismarck Aero Center for nine years.

Along with this award, Peterson and the Bismarck Aero Center maintenance team were recognized by the FAA with the Diamond Award. The award recognizes organizations that invest a minimum of 12 hours of training in 100% of their technicians.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0