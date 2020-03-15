Businesspeople - March 15, 2020

Monthly awards
Dustin Anderson, Mandan, of Farmers Union Insurance of ND, was a top five producer of health insurance sales for January.
David Beck, Bismarck, of Farmers Union Insurance of ND, was a top five producer of health insurance sales and life insurance sales for January.
Dave Berger, Mandan, of Farmers Union Insurance of ND, was the top producer of auto insurance sales for January.
Phil Halvorson, Mandan, of Farmers Union Insurance of ND, was a top five producer of health insurance sales for January.
Troy Renwick, Mandan, of Farmers Union Insurance of ND, was a top five producer of life insurance sales and annuity sales for January.
Ryan Schnell, Bismarck, of Farmers Union Insurance of ND, was a top five producer of auto insurance sales and FUMI Personal Lines sales for January. Schnell is the insurance agent for CCU Insurance Agency LLC, a partnership of Farmers Union Insurance and Capital Credit Union.
Lewis Schock, Mandan, of Farmers Union Insurance of ND, was a top five producer of health insurance sales and supplemental insurance sales for January.