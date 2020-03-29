Businesspeople - March 29, 2020

AE2S hires one

Nick Thompson has been promoted to assistant operations manager by AE2S in the civil engineering firm’s Bismarck office.

Thompson has worked at AE2S since 2015.

Starion Bank names CFO

Rick Geloff has been named chief financial officer by Starion Bank. He is located at the downtown Bismarck branch.

Geloff first joined Starion in 2013 as a credit analyst. He also served in the roles of business banking officer and special assets officer prior to being promoted to financial reporting manager/vice president in May 2018. In December 2019, he was promoted to controller. Geloff is a certified public accountant and a member of the Bismarck School Board, currently serving as its president. He earned bachelor’s degrees in general studies and business management from Minot State University.

TechND officers elected

The Technology Council of North Dakota has elected its 2020 executive officers to lead the board of directors.