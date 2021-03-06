Businesspeople - March 6, 2021

Gate City Bank promotes Heilman

Jeremy Heilman has been promoted to assistant vice president of customer service and sales supervisor at Gate City Bank’s Country West location.

Heilman joined Gate City Bank in 2012, and has previously served as customer service and sales supervisor, customer service representative, mortgage loan officer, mortgage loan officer trainee and part-time customer service representative.

He graduated from the University of Mary in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Cedric Theel Toyota hires Leno

Mitch Leno has joined the sales department at Cedric Theel Toyota. Leno brings over five years of sales experience to his new role. He is a graduate of Century High School.

Bianco recognizes

Shirley Thomas and Amber Sandness have been named Bianco Realty's top producers.

Darcy Fettig, Judy Maslowski, Tori Mathern and Brenda Foster have earned Bianco's Diamond Award.