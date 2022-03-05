Businesspeople - March 5, 2022

Agency adds sales specialist

Roy Eisenbraun has been hired as a sales specialist for Shane Splonskowski Agency at American Family Insurance. He comes to American Family with prior customer service experience as a trainer and former first responder at Metro Area Ambulance as well as a veteran with the North Dakota National Guard.

Convention & Visitors Bureau hires

Alli Volk joined the Bismarck-Mandan Convention & Visitors Bureau in January. She has a background in the hospitality industry. As a sales account manager, Volk works with meeting planners, helping them to find facilities and services. Volk's primary market segments include associations, government, medical, military, fraternal, religious and group tours.

Michael Angsten joined the CVB in January. Angsten is a recent University of Mary graduate and has a background of customer service support from a local insurance agency. As the sales and services coordinator, he assists the sales team with providing services to meeting and event planners. He also handles office administration, website execution, calendar of events and membership billing.

Lacey Dollinger joined the CVB in February with a background in customer service, office administration and graphic design. As the visitor services and membership coordinator, Dollinger assists visitors with travel plans as well as maintaining and growing the bureau’s membership program. She also helps run the Genuine Dakota Gift Shop.

Power joins Starion Bank

Matthew Power has been hired as a private banking officer at Starion Bank's Bismarck main branch.

Power has previous experience in the financial sector. He graduated from the University of Mary with a bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s degree in business administration and management.

Sanford Health welcomes one

Dr. Artur Szymczak has joined the neurosurgery team at Sanford Health in Bismarck.

Szymczak received his doctorate from the University of Alberta, completed his neurosurgery residency program at the University of Western Ontario and completed his pediatric neurosurgery fellowship at the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. Most recently, he worked as a pediatric and adult neurosurgeon at Mercy Health Physicians Brain and Spine Center in Rockford, Illinois.

Great Plains Food Bank hire

Kayla Beck has been hired as regional services manager for western North Dakota by the Great Plains Food Bank.

Beck, who works from the Great Plains Food Bank Regional Service Center in Bismarck, received a bachelor’s degree in social work from Minot State University and previously worked as a licensed social worker at North Central Human Service Center providing mental health case management to children and families. In 2020, she obtained her Master of Social Work degree with a specialization in community practice from Baylor University. Before joining the Great Plains Food Bank, she worked at Fargo Public Schools as a student wellness and family facilitator.

Gate City Bank promotes one

Ashley Backsen has been promoted to personal loan officer at Gate City Bank. She previously served as a personal banker and customer service representative.

Backsen has been with Gate City Bank for eight years. Her educational background includes liberal arts at Bismarck State College, culinary arts and management technology at North Dakota State College of Science and veterinary technology at Ridgewater College.

Mills joins Anne Carlsen

Shelly Mills has joined Anne Carlsen as the manager of financial analysis and planning in the company's Bismarck office. Mills has a business administration degree in accounting and management information from the University of Memphis. She most recently served as manager of finance at Sanford Bismarck and has over 15 years of financial experience.

Realty awards

The following sales affiliates with Century 21 Morrison Realty have received the Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award, which is based on an annual quality service survey: Jackie Andahl, Katie Ash, Jason Becker, Lori Becker, Jeni Bergquist, Jamie Christensen, Cathleen Engel, Michele Hernandez, Melissa Myers, Kristin Oban, Lisa Waldoch, Tom Wellin.

The following sales associates with Century 21 Morrison Realty have received the Century 21 President's Producer Award, which recognizes meeting sales production and service requirements: Amy Hullet, Sue Jacobson, Chelsea Jones, Chris Morris, Heather Stromme.

