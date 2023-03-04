Cedric Theel Toyota adds staff

Luz Villa-Villa has been hired as a service adviser by Cedric Theel Toyota. Villa-Villa serves as the liaison between the service technicians and service customers helping with warranty questions, answering other questions, scheduling guests’ maintenance needs and is also bilingual to help Spanish-speaking customers.

She moved to North Dakota in 2019 and has experience in jewelry sales and vehicle sales. Prior to moving to Bismarck, she served as an Army combat engineer.

Three selected

Joel Bird, Jason Kirchmeier and Dave Schlafman, advisers with Legacy Financial Partners, Bismarck, have been named to the 2023 Chairman’s Advisory Council, based on performance.