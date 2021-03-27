Businesspeople - March 27, 2021

Rogstad joins Knutson Companies, Realty

Alicia Rogstad has been hired as director of operations by Knutson Companies and Realty. Previously employed with Starion Bank, Rogstad brings knowledge in financial services, real estate services and banking.

Customer service recognized

Terry J. Kraft has been recognized for providing an outstanding customer experience under the American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program. Kraft is an American Family Insurance agency owner in Mandan.

Gerhardt achieves

Maren Gerhardt, center director at Bismarck's Sylvan Learning, has been named one of the 12 top directors at the company.

Gerhardt started at Sylvan Learning more than 14 years ago.

