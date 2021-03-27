 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Businesspeople - March 27, 2021
Businesspeople

Businesspeople - March 27, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

Rogstad joins Knutson Companies, Realty

Alicia Rogstad has been hired as director of operations by Knutson Companies and Realty. Previously employed with Starion Bank, Rogstad brings knowledge in financial services, real estate services and banking.

Customer service recognized

Terry J. Kraft has been recognized for providing an outstanding customer experience under the American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program. Kraft is an American Family Insurance agency owner in Mandan.

Gerhardt achieves

Maren Gerhardt, center director at Bismarck's Sylvan Learning, has been named one of the 12 top directors at the company.

Gerhardt started at Sylvan Learning more than 14 years ago.

Submit businesspeople and business digest items to businessbeat@bismarcktribune.com. Deadline for submissions is noon Tuesday. 

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 9: 6 ways you can save at the pump

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News