Businesspeople - March 26, 2022

Tom Ternes has been hired as business services vice president by Capital Credit Union. Ternes has 10 years of professional experience in the financial services industry.

Ternes joins CCU from the Bank of North Dakota where he worked since 2012. He graduated from Minnesota State University Moorhead in 2008 with bachelor’s degrees in elementary education and mathematics. Ternes also earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Mary in 2012 and graduated from the North Dakota Bankers Association's Dakota School of Banking in 2016.

Starion Bank promotes three

Darren Haugen has been promoted to business banking officer, vice president. Haugen joined Starion in December 2000 as financial services manager, senior vice president. He was promoted to business banking officer, assistant vice president in 2015.

Reed Hendrickson and Nevada Silha have been promoted to business banking officers, assistant vice president. Hendrickson and Silha joined Starion in 2018 as business banking officers.

Tires Plus promotes Saunders

John Saunders has been promoted to assistant store manager by Tires Plus.

Saunders joined the Tires Plus team in 2019 as a tire technician and specialist before moving to sales and service writing. Saunders has over nine years of tire and automotive experience and also served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Stein qualifies

Michael Stein has qualified for the Court of the Table achievement, based on client service, ethics and professionalism. He is a lifetime qualifier in the Million Dollar Round Table and is with MassMutual Central U.S. in Bismarck.

