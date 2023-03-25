Starion Bank hire

Patrick O’Neil has been hired as a wealth adviser.

O’Neil graduated from University of Mary with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and brings years of experience in sales and customer service.

Three join Dakota Carrier Network

Nathan Briggs and Andrew Geigle have been hired as ethernet/PI technician I and Tara Taylor has been promoted to ethernet/PI technician I.

Briggs has worked as an information systems specialist in the mining industry since 2016. He has worked in a variety of areas including server and network administration, network design, system security, and technical support. Briggs earned an associate degree in computer information systems from Bismarck State College and a bachelor’s degree in management information systems from the University of Mary in Bismarck.

Geigle has been an information systems maintainer for the U.S. Army/North Dakota National Guard since 2017. Duties included work with information systems and equipment, managing networks, operating diagnostic equipment, and ensuring continuity of power to equipment. With the NDNG, Geigle completed advanced individual training in network management. He is working toward a bachelor’s degree in cyber security systems through Southern New Hampshire University.

Taylor joined DCN in 2015 as an application administrator and late in 2021 shifted to application analyst. Her previous roles at DCN included responsibilities for administering software applications to create reports based on statistical information, configuring and maintaining network monitoring, and creating and maintaining custom dashboards for external and internal users. Prior to joining DCN, she served as a technical support trainer and application analyst. Taylor earned an associate degree in computer support from Bismarck State College and is a certified MEF Carrier Ethernet Certified Professional.

Deputy planning director named

Chad Orn has been named the deputy director for planning at the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

Orn previously served as the director of the Office of Project Development. He began his career at the NDDOT in 1998 and has experience in multiple divisions within the department.

Banker reelected

Sarah Getzlaff, CEO of Security First Bank of North Dakota in Bismarck, has been reelected treasurer of the Independent Community Bankers of America for 2023-24.

Customer service recognized

Sherry Morris has been recognized for providing an outstanding customer experience under the American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program. Morris is an American Family Insurance agency owner in Bismarck.