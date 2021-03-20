Businesspeople - March 20, 2021

Library foundation hire
The Bismarck Library Foundation Inc. has recently hired Beth Schatz Kaylor as executive director.
As a life-long patron of the library, Schatz Kaylor studied at the University of North Dakota, graduating with a bachelor of arts degree in international studies with an emphasis on business and Spanish. Schatz Kaylor served as the chief operating officer and account manager at Agency MABU. She will continue working as an independent consultant for marketing and strategic planning.
Schatz Kaylor served on the Friends of the Bismarck Public Library Board as a board member, vice president, and president for six years beginning in 2011. She recently served as president of the BisMan Community Food Co-op board.
Bismarck Aero Center hires, promotions
Bob Reikow has been hired as senior airframe and power plant maintenance technician at Bismarck Aero Center. He has over 35 years of aircraft maintenance experience and previously worked at Bismarck Aero Center for about six years.
Jesse Foster has been promoted to flightline technician III. Foster has worked at Bismarck Aero Center for nine years.
Dakota Carrier Network promotion
Aparna Subramanian has been promoted to information systems manager at Dakota Carrier Network.
After graduating from Dickinson State University with a bachelor’s degree in computer science and math, she joined Consolidated Telcom in Dickinson for six years as an internet support and network technician. In 2014, she became part of the DCN team as ethernet/IP technician. In 2017, she was promoted to sales engineer and moved into the role of systems engineer in January 2020.
Vetter recognized
Diane Vetter, a nurse at CHI St. Alexius Health, was honored with The Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nurses.
The award recognizes exceptional nurses for the care and expertise they demonstrate.
