Businesspeople - March 19, 2022

Bank of North Dakota hires

Brooke Walter joined the Bank of North Dakota as a business banking associate II. Walter comes to BND from BNC National Bank Garrison where she was the branch manager. She has an associate's degree in business management from Bismarck State College.

Alyssa Deaton joined BND as a student loan customer service representative. Deaton comes to BND from AT&T where she was an assistant store manager.

Brianna Carson joined BND as a student loan customer service representative. Carson comes to BND from Gate City Bank in Fargo where she was a senior customer service specialist.

Justin Storey joined BND as a student loan processing specialist. Storey comes to BND from the North Dakota Department of Human Services where he was a human service program specialist. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice from Minnesota State University Moorhead.

Mike Morey joined BND as a business banking associate III. Morey comes to BND from Dakota Community Bank and Trust where he was a mortgage loan servicing and closing officer.

Two join Nexus Innovations

Beth Banks joins Nexus Innovations as a business analyst/project manager. Banks attended Rhema Bible College with a focus in Ministry of Helps. She joins the company from Centene Corporation.

Debbie Scherer joins Nexus Innovations as an office coordinator. She has over 20 years experience as an administrative assistant.

Sanford welcomes allergy specialist

Dr. Jeffrey Kepes has joined the Sanford Downtown Rosser Clinic in Bismarck as an allergist-immunologist for adult and pediatric patients.

Most recently, Kepes worked at Children’s Hospital of Michigan treating disorders of the immune system. He received his medical degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit, Michigan. He is certified by the American Board of Allergy & Immunology and the American Board of Internal Medicine.

KLJ promotes Karls

Jess Karls has been promoted to associate vice president of transportation by KLJ Engineering. In this role, Karls supports the North Dakota Department of Transportation, ensuring projects are delivered effectively and efficiently, utilizing all infrastructure-related services the engineering firm provides.

Karls joined the company in 2007 and most recently served as a production director and department manager for KLJ’s civil transportation department. She is a registered engineer in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Montana. Karls earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from North Dakota State University.

Splonskowski recognized

Shane Splonskowski, an American Family Insurance agency owner in Bismarck, has earned the company's 2021 Premier Leaders status, Peak Harvest Premier status and the Distinguished Life Diamond honor.

Bianco Realty recognizes

Shirley Thomas, Amber Sandness, Judy Maslowski, Darcy Fettig, Brenda Foster, Stephanie Stevens, Missy Moritz, Jim Jeromchek, James Jeromchek and Heidi Stein have been named Bianco Realty's Realtors of the month based on their closed sales for February.

