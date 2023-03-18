State Historical Society adds staff

Laura Forde has been hired as education and engagement manager for the State Historical Society of North Dakota.

She has a master’s in secondary education and has taught social studies in schools and online for many years.

Madison Milbrath has been hired as the education outreach supervisor by the State Historical Society of North Dakota.

She earned her master’s degree from NDSU focused on informal education and most recently served as a statewide outreach educator for a local nonprofit.

Dakota Carrier Network hires CFO

Kristin Syverson has been hired as chief financial officer by Dakota Carrier Network.

Syverson’s background includes finance, marketing and operations in the manufacturing, engineering and nonprofit sectors. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of North Dakota and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix.

Two join Cedric Theel Toyota

Cedric Theel Toyota has hired Tawniel Retzlaff and Matt Alexis as product specialists. They serve as the dealership’s vehicle technology specialists, providing product information to the sales and service guests, focusing on the customer experience.

Retzlaff graduated from Century High School and obtained a bachelor’s degree in psychology with a minor in addiction and criminal justice. She previously worked for Pride and the State Penitentiary.

Alexis graduated from Legacy High School and worked at an assisted living facility prior to joining the dealership.

Valvoline Instant Oil Change hire

Jeremy Campbell has been hired as area manager by Valvoline Instant Oil Change in Minot and Bismarck.

Campbell is a graduate of the Brigham Young University – Idaho campus earning a degree in business management. He brings 13 years of leadership experience.

Bianco Realty recognizes

Dale Vander Vorst, Shirley Thomas, Amber Sandness, Heidi Stein, Judy Maslowski, Darcy Fettig, Duane Bentz and Amy Asche have been named Bianco Realty's Realtors of the month based on their closed sales for February.

Monthly awards

North Dakota Farmers Union Insurance, based in Jamestown, announced professionals who exceeded in their positions for the month of January.

David Beck, Bismarck, was a top producer of health insurance and life insurance sales.

Dave Berger, Mandan, was the top producer of auto insurance sales.

Philip Halvorson, Mandan, was a top producer of health insurance sales.

Robert Johnson, Mandan, was a top producer of health insurance sales.

Lewis Schock, Mandan, was a top producer of health insurance and supplemental insurance sales.

Dylan Schmit, Mandan, was a top producer of supplemental insurance sales.

Jason Smith, Mandan, was the top producer of life insurance sales.