Businesspeople - March 13, 2021

BPS hires Schettler

Schettler began working as a special education aide for Wachter Middle School in the fall of 2018. From there, she transitioned into the role of cultural responsive coordinator for the district. She majored in American Indian studies at the University of North Dakota, and currently is in the process of completing her master’s in teacher leadership from the University of Mary. She is expected to begin officially serving in her new director role on Monday.