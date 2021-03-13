Businesspeople - March 13, 2021

BPS hires Schettler
Sashay Schettler has been hired as Indian education director by Bismarck Public Schools.
Schettler began working as a special education aide for Wachter Middle School in the fall of 2018. From there, she transitioned into the role of cultural responsive coordinator for the district. She majored in American Indian studies at the University of North Dakota, and currently is in the process of completing her master’s in teacher leadership from the University of Mary. She is expected to begin officially serving in her new director role on Monday.
First Western Bank & Trust hire
Pamela Nieuwenhuis has joined First Western Bank & Trust as the vice president of universal banking and consumer lending manager.
Nieuwenhuis earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Minot State University and previously worked for Railway Credit Union.
Knights of Columbus welcomes Fettig
Jamison Fettig has been hired as an insurance field agent for the Knights of Columbus. Fettig serves members and their families in Bismarck, Napoleon, Strasburg, Hague and Linton.
Knights of Columbus is the world's largest Catholic fraternal service organization.
Starion Bank names CEO
Don Morgan has been named CEO-elect by Starion Bank. Morgan will also remain president.
Morgan, a certified public accountant, has been with Starion since 2012 when he joined the bank as vice president for credit administration. The next year he was promoted to chief credit officer. In 2014, he became a member of Starion’s Executive Committee. Morgan was promoted to president of Starion Bank in January 2020.
Brucker achieves
Paul Brucker, president of Railway Credit Union in Mandan, has been named a 2020 Credit Union Legislative Action Council Ambassador.
Brucker is one of only 22 credit union professionals nationally to receive the honor for 2020.
Brown earns license
Calie Brown, a counselor with The Village Family Service Center in Bismarck, has earned her license as a professional clinical counselor.
Brown graduated from the University of Mary with a bachelor of science degree in social and behavioral sciences and a master of science degree in counseling.
Commerce employee receives honor
Bruce Hagen has been selected to receive the Jean Diggs Weatherization Champion Award on behalf of the members of the National Association for State Community Service Programs. Hagen is the North Dakota Department of Commerce weatherization assistance program manager.
Customer service recognized
Sherry L. Morris and Shane Splonskowski have been recognized for providing an outstanding customer experience under the American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program. Morris and Splonskowski are American Family Insurance agency owners in Bismarck.
Three earn recognition
Joel Bird, Jason Kirchmeier and David Schlafman, private wealth advisers with Ameriprise Financial in Bismarck, were named to the list of Best-in-State Wealth Advisers by Forbes.
Monthly awards
Judy Maslowski, Shirley Thomas, Amber Sandness, Tori Mathern, Brenda Foster, Justin Sackman, Nate Seifert, Greg Gerhart, Amy Asche and Kim Olson have been named Bianco Realty's Realtors of the Month based on their closed sales for February.
