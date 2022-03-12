Businesspeople - March 12, 2022

Dotson joins MABU

Adrian Dotson has joined Agency MABU as content marketing manager.

Prior to joining Agency MABU, Dotson founded and ran Rainmaker Media Group, an Arizona-based communications company. He also previously served as a public relations project manager for Sandstone PR, a business development project manager for ETD, Inc., and a marketing intern for the Heard Museum.

Dotson earned a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts studies from Arizona State University.

Gate City Bank promotes Worden

Miranda Worden has been promoted to assistant vice president, personal loan underwriter at Gate City Bank. She previously served as personal loan officer.

Worden brings more than five years of experience to Gate City Bank.

Svenningsen appointed

Marcy Svenningsen has been appointed the state executive director for the USDA North Dakota Farm Service Agency by the Biden administration. As the state executive director, Svenningsen will be responsible for overseeing the delivery of FSA programs to agricultural producers in North Dakota. These commodity, conservation, credit and disaster assistance programs ensure a safe, affordable, abundant and nutritious food, fiber and fuel supply for consumers.

Svenningsen and her husband own and operate a farm and ranch near Valley City, where they produce wheat, corn, soybeans and feed. For over 30 years, she worked as the finance director for the Valley City Open Door Center, a nonprofit that provides services to people with disabilities. She also has served as chair of the USDA Farm Service Agency State Committee in North Dakota and as a district director on the North Dakota Farmers Union board. More recently, she served as chair of the Cass County Electric Cooperative board of directors and on the Minnkota Power Cooperative board of directors. She holds a degree in accounting from Valley City State University.

KLJ promotes Miller

Michelle Miller has been promoted to associate vice president of human resources by KLJ Engineering.

Miller, who has worked for the company since 2010, has held various leadership roles throughout her career at KLJ, most recently serving as the company’s human resources director.

Miller earned her Master of Business Administration degree and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Mary in Bismarck. She is an alumna of Leadership Bismarck-Mandan and a member of the Society for Human Resource Management.

Mattern earns certification

Trent Mattern, technician at Open Road Honda, Mandan, has earned an Outboard Diagnostic Technician Certification after attending training at the American Honda Motor Co. in Troy, Ohio.

In addition to his marine certification, Mattern also holds Honda powersports, UTV and power equipment certifications and has worked at Open Road Honda for four years.

