Anne Carlsen names VP of development

Anne Carlsen has promoted Rebecca Scheerer to the position of vice president of development.

Scheerer began her career with Anne Carlsen as the director of planned giving in November 2021, bringing over 15 years of development and leadership experience to the organization, specifically in nonprofit and higher education fundraising. Majoring in communications, she received her Bachelor of Science degree from Concordia College, Moorhead, Minnesota, and a master’s degree in philanthropy and development from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota, Winona.

Verity Group promotions, hire

Verity Homes has promoted Aaron Tackett to chief executive officer of the rebranded Verity Group. When he joined Verity in 2021, Tackett brought more than 25 years of home building experience, having worked and held executive-level positions including vice president of sales and marketing, division president, regional vice president of sales and national sales director, in addition to a career in The United States Air Force.

Verity Group has also promoted warranty administrator, Bree Jahner to the position of executive operations coordinator; former builder, John Barlund, has been promoted to warranty administrator and customer care coordinator; and Allison Koski has been hired as the company’s online sales coordinator.

Credit union CEO inducted

Paul J. Brucker has been inducted into the Credit Union House Hall of Leaders in Washington D.C.

Brucker is the president/CEO of Railway Credit Union in Mandan.