Businesspeople - June 7, 2020

Knife River welcomes one
Kristi Sage-Erhardt has been hired as a senior business analyst by Knife River Corporation in Bismarck. Sage-Erhardt has over 15 years of IT experience and holds a bachelor's degree in computer information systems and a master’s degree in business administration from University of Mary.
BPS hires one
Will Swanson has been hired as the director of accounting for Bismarck Public Schools. He replaces Tammy Becker, who is retiring.
Swanson is a graduate of the University of Jamestown with a double major in business and accounting. He is also a certified public accountant and worked as an audit manager for Brady, Martz and Associates in Bismarck for five years managing audits.
Apex adds one
Levi Clagett is a graduate engineer working with the Apex Engineering Group water resources team in Bismarck. Clagett recently graduated from the University of Mary with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and previously interned with the City of Bismarck Engineering Department.
New Bianco realtor
Marie Niess has been hired as a realtor at Bianco Realty in Bismarck.
One joins Clearwater
Alyssa Mutschelknaus has been hired as assistant account executive by Clearwater Communications. Mutschelknaus, an Elgin native, graduated from Dickinson State University with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural business/marketing and international agribusiness. She previously worked in the banking sector and interned with the North Dakota Trade Office.
First International hire
Jeffrey Baumgartner has been hired as a senior portfolio manager for the private wealth management division of First International Bank & Trust. Previously, Baumgartner held roles with a high-net worth boutique wealth management firm. He holds a bachelor of science in accountancy from the University of North Dakota. He is a certified public accountant and certified financial planner.
The CRA Group welcomes one
Chuck Huber has been hired as a broker associate and adviser by The CRA Group, a Bismarck-based commercial real estate firm.
Kunz elected to NDCF Board
Vicki Kunz, Bismarck, has been elected to serve as chair of the North Dakota Community Foundation Board. Kunz, a retired insurance risk manager at MDU Resources Group, Inc., has also been reelected to serve a second three-year term on the board.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.