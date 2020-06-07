Businesspeople - June 7, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Knife River welcomes one

Kristi Sage-Erhardt has been hired as a senior business analyst by Knife River Corporation in Bismarck. Sage-Erhardt has over 15 years of IT experience and holds a bachelor's degree in computer information systems and a master’s degree in business administration from University of Mary.

BPS hires one

Will Swanson has been hired as the director of accounting for Bismarck Public Schools. He replaces Tammy Becker, who is retiring.

Swanson is a graduate of the University of Jamestown with a double major in business and accounting. He is also a certified public accountant and worked as an audit manager for Brady, Martz and Associates in Bismarck for five years managing audits.

Apex adds one

Levi Clagett is a graduate engineer working with the Apex Engineering Group water resources team in Bismarck. Clagett recently graduated from the University of Mary with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and previously interned with the City of Bismarck Engineering Department.

New Bianco realtor