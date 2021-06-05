Businesspeople - June 5, 2021

BPS appoints two
Bismarck Public Schools has named Melissa Hurt assistant principal of Rita Murphy Elementary and Chris Narum assistant principal of Liberty Elementary.
Hurt enters her new role with over 17 years of educational experience. She has been with Bismarck Public Schools since 2009, working at Myhre, Saxvik, Lincoln, Prairie Rose, and Sunrise prior to becoming an instructional coach at Rita Murphy in 2018.
Narum comes to Liberty with over 10 years working in the district, serving as instructional aide, counselor and assistant principal. He has worked at Miller, Grimsrud, Roosevelt, and Centennial.
Cady takes on new role
Curt Cady has accepted the area manager position in KLJ Engineering's aviation department. Cady has been with KLJ since 2010 and has significant experience in environmental and airport planning as well as working with departments of transportation and airports.
Cady is a member of the American Association of Airport Executives, National Association of Environmental Professionals and earned a bachelor’s degree in environmental engineering from Montana Tech.
KLJ promotes Baker
Nick Baker has been promoted to benefit coordinator by KLJ Engineering. Baker joined KLJ in 2019 and most recently served as a human resource specialist.
Walker joins CHI St. Alexius
CHI St. Alexius Health has hired Michelle Walker as the new development director.
Walker brings to CHI St. Alexius more than 20 years of background in health care, management and fundraising. She is a member of the Bismarck Optimist Club and a member of the Leadership Bismarck Mandan Alumni Association.
Walker received her Bachelor of Science in respiratory therapy from North Dakota State University. She previously served as associate development director at the Anne Carlsen Center.
Three join Clearwater leadership
Clearwater Communications has added three new positions to its leadership team.
Jennifer Greuel will serve as vice president of business development, Shannon Schutt as vice president of operation, and Robin Pursley as vice president of creative services.
Greuel joined Clearwater Communications in 2015 and currently serves as the executive director for the Economic Development Association of North Dakota and North Dakota Association of Nonprofit Organizations, and as the administrator of the North Dakota Association for Lifelong Learning and account executive for the Bismarck-Mandan Civic Chorus. Greuel’s previous work experience was in the banking and nonprofit sectors. She holds degrees in communications and psychology from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota.
Schutt joined Clearwater in 2017 and currently serves as the executive director of the North Dakota Recreation and Park Association and provides membership management, event planning and communications support for the North Dakota Association of Nonprofit Organizations. Her previous employment includes work as a marketing coordinator for a commercial roofing company and a public relations intern with North Dakota State University. She earned a bachelor’s degree in public relations and advertising from North Dakota State University.
Pursley has spent more than 40 years as a graphic designer including 16 years at Clearwater. Her previous design experience was in the journalism field. She has an associate degree from Bismarck State College and a bachelor's degree from Dickinson State University.
Board hires Zietz
The Committee on Protection and Advocacy, the governing board for the ND Protection and Advocacy Project, has named Veronica Zietz as its next executive director. Zietz, a North Dakota native who is returning to her home state from Texas, will succeed Teresa Larsen, who is retiring.
The Committee on Protection and Advocacy is an independent state agency that provides advocacy and legal services for people with disabilities with rights issues that fall within the agency’s annual priorities. The agency also investigates reports of alleged abuse, neglect and exploitation of people with disabilities.
Panos named association president
North Dakota Department of Transportation Director Bill Panos has been named president of the Western Association of State Highway Transportation Officials.
Panos, who previously served as the association's vice president, will take over the duties of president from James Bass of the Texas Department of Transportation.
Vogel attorney recognized
Brenda Blazer of Vogel Law Firm has been recognized in Chambers USA 2021 in the medical malpractice defense practice area. The rankings are based on research conducted by Chambers and Partners Legal Publishers, a English research firm that publishes directories assessing and ranking the world’s leading attorneys.
