Businesspeople - June 5, 2021

Schutt joined Clearwater in 2017 and currently serves as the executive director of the North Dakota Recreation and Park Association and provides membership management, event planning and communications support for the North Dakota Association of Nonprofit Organizations. Her previous employment includes work as a marketing coordinator for a commercial roofing company and a public relations intern with North Dakota State University. She earned a bachelor’s degree in public relations and advertising from North Dakota State University.

Pursley has spent more than 40 years as a graphic designer including 16 years at Clearwater. Her previous design experience was in the journalism field. She has an associate degree from Bismarck State College and a bachelor's degree from Dickinson State University.

Board hires Zietz

The Committee on Protection and Advocacy, the governing board for the ND Protection and Advocacy Project, has named Veronica Zietz as its next executive director. Zietz, a North Dakota native who is returning to her home state from Texas, will succeed Teresa Larsen, who is retiring.