Businesspeople - June 4, 2022

AE2S hires Doll

Marty Doll has been hired as a strategic communications consultant by AE2S. Doll has 17 years of experience in government communications and community development positions in the Twin Cities. Most recently, he was the community and economic development director for the city of Victoria.

NDCF welcomes Wanek

Jeff Wanek has joined the staff of the North Dakota Community Foundation as an accountant.

Wanek graduated from the University of North Dakota with a degree in accounting and has over 35 years of experience in the field, most recently serving as the vice president/chief financial officer at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center.

Capital Gallery elects members, officers

The Capital Gallery Society, the nonprofit operator of The Capital Gallery in Bismarck and Medora, has named five new board members. They are Jessie Johnson, vice president of business banking, Bremer Bank, Bismarck; Marlo Anderson, founder of National Day Calendar, technology and social media expert; Kirsten Baesler, state school superintendent and administrator of the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction; Ganya Anderson, co-owner, Gizmonics and Lean Six Sygma consultant; and Andrea Travnicek, director of North Dakota Department of Water Resources.

Officers elected are Jim Christianson, president North West Development, chairman; Rolf Sletten, retired attorney, vice chairman; Jane Morrow, retired Sanford Health, secretary treasurer; David Lindell, past chairman, joins the officers on the board’s executive committee.

