Assistant principals appointed

Bismarck Public Schools has assigned Dave Fey and Julie Ward as assistant principals at Miller and Murphy elementary schools.

Fey has 28 years of experience in education and most recently served as dean of students at Miller Elementary. He holds a master’s in school counseling from the University of Mary and a certificate in administration.

Ward is a graduate of Minot State University with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in elementary education. She earned her provisional elementary principal credential and is completing her administrative credential from North Dakota State University. She taught for 27 years at Saxvik, Northridge, and Liberty and most recently served as a third grade teacher and assistant principal at Elk Ridge Elementary.

They begin their new positions in the 2023-24 school year.

One joins Apex Engineering

Paige Lang has joined the Apex Water Group as a graduate engineer.

She has served as an intern at Apex since the spring of 2021 and recently completed her bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the University of Mary.

Capital Credit Union promotion

Brad Shetler has been promoted to chief lending officer at Capital Credit Union in Bismarck.

Shetler graduated from the University of Mary in 2008 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and has been with Capital Credit Union for 14 years, most recently as Bismarck-Mandan market president.

Agency MABU adds interns to staff

Agency MABU has hired interns Emma Schroeder and Tate Houle from the University of Mary.

Schroeder recently graduated from the University of Mary with a degree in communication with a focus in media production and joins MABU’s team as a creative services intern.

Houle has completed her degree at the University of Mary in Communication and a focus in public relations. She joins MABU as a strategic operations intern.

New Farmers Union Insurance agent

Derrick Gefroh has joined Farmers Union Insurance in Bismarck.

Gefroh was born and raised in the Bismarck-Mandan area and graduated from Mandan High School. He also attended Bismarck State College studying health care/science.

He has seven years of experience in health, life, and Medicare insurance plans.

ND Highway Patrol promotion

Benjamin Hixson has been promoted to sergeant by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Hixson graduated from the Highway Patrol Academy in 2014 after earning a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from North Dakota State University. He was stationed as a motor carrier enforcement trooper in Killdeer from June 2014 to January 2018 and then transferred to Fargo serving as a traffic enforcement trooper. Hixson is serving at headquarters in Bismarck.