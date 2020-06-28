Businesspeople - June 28, 2020

Feist joins Bianco Realty
Cody Feist joins Bianco Realty as the newest Realtor in the Real Estate team.
Northern Improvement names president
Northern Improvement Company named Greg McCormick as the fourth president in history on June 23.
Northern Improvement performs heavy, highway, municipal and airport work out of offices in Fargo, Bismarck, Dickinson and Williston.
Two promoted
Mike McCormick and Molly Barnes have been promoted to senior executive vice presidents of McCormick Incorporated and Subsidiaries, which includes all holdings in North Dakota, Minnesota, South Dakota, Montana, Wyoming and Arizona.
Operations include asphalt and concrete paving, excavation, rural water, demolition and aggregates/mining.
Hwang joins CHI St. Alexius
Dr. William Hwang joins CHI St. Alexius Health in the neurology, physical medicine and rehabilitation and pain management teams.
Hwang is board certified in neurology by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, pain medicine by The American Board of Pain Medicine, and physical medicine and rehabilitation by the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. He is a professional member of American Medical Association.
Hwang has special interests in musculoskeletal pain, general neurology care, physical medicine and rehabilitation, and sleep-related disorders.
