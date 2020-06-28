Businesspeople - June 28, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Feist joins Bianco Realty

Cody Feist joins Bianco Realty as the newest Realtor in the Real Estate team.

Northern Improvement names president

Northern Improvement Company named Greg McCormick as the fourth president in history on June 23.

Northern Improvement performs heavy, highway, municipal and airport work out of offices in Fargo, Bismarck, Dickinson and Williston.

Two promoted

Mike McCormick and Molly Barnes have been promoted to senior executive vice presidents of McCormick Incorporated and Subsidiaries, which includes all holdings in North Dakota, Minnesota, South Dakota, Montana, Wyoming and Arizona.

Operations include asphalt and concrete paving, excavation, rural water, demolition and aggregates/mining.

Hwang joins CHI St. Alexius

Dr. William Hwang joins CHI St. Alexius Health in the neurology, physical medicine and rehabilitation and pain management teams.