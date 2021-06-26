Businesspeople - June 26, 2021

CVB hires Breiner

Karen Breiner has been hired as gaming manager by the Bismarck-Mandan Convention & Visitors Bureau. Breiner has worked in the gaming industry for the past 25 years. She holds degrees in human resources, medical administration and psychology, and also has accounting education.

Girodengo joins Bianco Realty

Marci Girodengo is the newest Realtor to join Bianco Realty in Bismarck.

Madler awarded

Dr. Billie Madler, chair of graduate nursing education for the University of Mary in Bismarck, received the Outstanding Rural Health Educator/Mentor award at the 2021 Dakota Conference on Rural and Public Health.

The award recognizes a professional who has made outstanding contributions to the education, development and placement of new health care professionals in rural North Dakota communities.

Bina recognized

Randy Bina, executive director of the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District, has received the National Distinguished Professional Award given by the National Recreation and Park Association.

The award is presented to a person who has made outstanding contributions to the field through their leadership, research, advocacy, community outreach and program development.

Submit businesspeople and business digest items to businessbeat@bismarcktribune.com. Deadline for submissions is noon Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0