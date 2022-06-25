Businesspeople - June 25, 2022

Aero Center new hires, promotions

Donnie Goven has been promoted to A&P maintenance technician I. Goven had been working part time as a junior technician with Bismarck Aero Center since 2017. He holds a bachelor’s degree in aviation maintenance management from the University of North Dakota.

Ben Brady has been hired as a avionics technician I. Brady joins Bismarck Aero Center with an associate of science degree in electronics and avionics. Early on in his career, he worked at an avionics shop as a wiring harness fabricator and more recently in field repair of industrial appliances, food equipment, and HVAC equipment.

Ryan Straub has been hired as a A&P aircraft maintenance technician I. He served four years of active service in the U.S. Air Force and previously worked at the Minot Air Force Base, serving as flight controls and landing gear maintenance technician on B-52s. Straub has a bachelor’s degree.

Monthly awards

North Dakota Farmers Union Insurance, based in Jamestown, announced professionals who exceeded in their positions for the month of April.

David Beck, Bismarck, was a top-five producer of new health insurance sales and new annuity sales.

Dave Berger, Mandan, was the top producer of New Auto Insurance Sales.

Philip Halvorson, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new life insurance sales and new health insurance sales.

Beck Hruby, Bismarck, was the top producer of new life insurance sales.

Courtney Schauer, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new annuity sales and new health insurance sales.

Dylan Schmit, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new supplemental insurance sales.

Lewis Schock, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new health insurance sales.

Jason Smith, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new annuity sales.

