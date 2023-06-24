State auditor elected

North Dakota State Auditor Joshua Gallion has been elected to serve on the executive committee by the National State Auditors Association.

The executive committee’s responsibilities include developing and reviewing all training for the association as well as establishing policies and procedures.

Monthly awards

North Dakota Farmers Union Insurance, based in Jamestown, announced professionals who exceeded in their positions for the month of April.

David Beck, Bismarck, was a top producer of supplemental insurance and health insurance sales.

Dave Berger, Mandan, was a top producer of FUIC commercial insurance and auto insurance sales.

Philip Halvorson, Mandan, was a top producer of health insurance sales.

Beck Hruby, Bismarck, was a top producer of life insurance sales.

Robert Johnson, Mandan, was a top producer of health insurance sales.

Courtney Schauer, Mandan, was a top producer of annuity sales.

Lewis Schock, Mandan, was a top producer of health insurance sales.

Dylan Schmit, Mandan, was a top producer of supplemental insurance sales.

Ryan Schnell, Bismarck, was a top producer of annuity sales and FUIC personal line sales.

Jason Smith, Mandan, was a top producer of annuity sales.