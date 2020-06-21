Businesspeople - June 21, 2020

KLJ adds two
KLJ announced the addition of two regional production directors, Jon Markusen and George Petrescu.
Markusen will serve as the engineering firm’s Midwest regional production director. He is a registered professional engineer in North Dakota and has served in numerous roles with the company for more than 20 years.
Petrescu will serve as the firm’s west regional production director. He joins KLJ with a background in various roles in the engineering industry, most recently serving in engineering leadership roles for an international oil and gas company.
Bianco Reality hires
Pam Schafer is the newest Realtor to join the real estate team at Bianco Realty in Bismarck.
Apex adds to transportation group
Caleb Weisgarber joins Apex Engineering as a graduate engineer in the Bismarck transportation group.
Weisgarber is a recent graduate from the University of Mary with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. He has prior experience working as an intern with two engineering firms.
Hensel receives new position
North Dakota Chief Information Officer Shawn Riley announced Jeff Hensel as the Information Technology agency’s first chief customer success officer, a position aligned with elevating the department's focus on driving value for customers through a holistic strategy focused on people, process and technology to achieve business needs.
Hensel brings more than 20 years of experience in various IT leadership roles.
NDSC recognizes area residents
The North Dakota Safety Council distributed 46 Safety & Health Awards, including some to area residents. The program is designed to promote incident prevention by honoring companies with outstanding safety programs, employees with superior safety records, and North Dakota citizens who have excelled in improving the safety and health environments communities.
Scott Steckler, Mandan, and Richelle Beckett-Condon, Bismarck, have received the Lifesaver Award for going above and beyond the call of duty to assist and/or rescue another individual.
Duane Bergeson, Robin Stephens, and Mark Verke, all of Bismarck, has received the Outstanding Safety Instructor Award for teaching a significant number of courses for the NDSC and showing dedication to improving safety in North Dakota.
Monthly awards
Shirley Thomas, Amber Sandness, Darcy Fettig, Judy Maslowski, Justin Sackman and Brenda Foster have been named Bianco Realty's Realtors of the Month for May based on their total closed sales.
