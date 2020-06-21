Businesspeople - June 21, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KLJ adds two

KLJ announced the addition of two regional production directors, Jon Markusen and George Petrescu.

Markusen will serve as the engineering firm’s Midwest regional production director. He is a registered professional engineer in North Dakota and has served in numerous roles with the company for more than 20 years.

Petrescu will serve as the firm’s west regional production director. He joins KLJ with a background in various roles in the engineering industry, most recently serving in engineering leadership roles for an international oil and gas company.

Bianco Reality hires

Pam Schafer is the newest Realtor to join the real estate team at Bianco Realty in Bismarck.

Apex adds to transportation group

Caleb Weisgarber joins Apex Engineering as a graduate engineer in the Bismarck transportation group.

Weisgarber is a recent graduate from the University of Mary with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. He has prior experience working as an intern with two engineering firms.

Hensel receives new position