Businesspeople - June 19, 2021

MABU hires Hilbert, Pikul

Kyleigh Hilbert and Claire Pikul have joined Agency MABU as a communications coordinator intern and a multimedia developer intern.

Hilbert recently finished her second year at Bismarck State College while pursuing a degree in mass communication.

Pikul is a communication professional who recently graduated from University of Mary in April 2021.

Kralicek joins Cedric Theel Toyota

Chelsey Kralicek has been hired as marketing manager by Cedric Theel Toyota. Kralicek joins the dealership with nearly 10 years of marketing experience.

She graduated from Montana State University Billings where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in business marketing. She continued her education when she moved back to the Bismarck area and completed her Master of Science in business.

Pearce Durick PLLC welcomes Ehlis

Elizabeth Ehlis has been hired as a paralegal by Pearce Durick PLLC. Prior to joining the firm, she earned her Bachelor of Science in paralegal studies, with a focus in both litigation and transactional law, from Minnesota State University Moorhead.