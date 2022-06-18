Businesspeople - June 18, 2022

Three receive designations

North Dakota Insurance Reserve Fund employees Michelle Lang received a Senior Claim Law Associate designation; Troy Nelson an Associate in General Insurance designation; and Renae Kistler an Associate in Insurance designation.

Lang is the assistant claims director, Nelson an outside claims adjuster and Kistler an underwriting support specialist.

Bianco Realty recognizes

Darcy Fettig, Judy Maslowski, Shirley Thomas, Amber Sandness, Tori Meyer, Nate Seifert, Brenda Foster, Shelly Senger, Phyllis Rittenbach and Amy Asche have been named Bianco Realty's Realtors of the month based on their closed sales for May.

