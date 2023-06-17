Bismarck Public Schools hire

Michael Jacobson has been hired as the assistant principal of Elk Ridge Elementary School.

Jacobson has 13 years of educational experience as an elementary classroom teacher, gifted education and library media specialist, and most recently as a learning design innovator with Bismarck Public Schools. Jacobson graduated from the University of Mary in 2010 with his elementary education degree, completed his Master of Information degree from Florida State University, is enrolled in the Teacher Leadership Academy and completing his coursework for administrative leadership. He holds a provisional administration license with the state of North Dakota, which will be fulfilled in fall 2023.

One joins Agency MABU

Kari Haegele has been hired as a web developer by Agency MABU in Bismarck.

Haegele's strong interest in digital design and programming from an early age influenced her pursuing the career following eight years in nursing. Haegele recently graduated with an associate degree in web design and development from Bismarck State College. She joined MABU as an intern in December 2022.

NDNA hires executive director

Cecile Wehrman has been hired as executive director of the North Dakota Newspaper Association.

Wehrman is the owner of Journal Publishing, which publishes The Journal, Crosby, and the Tioga Tribune. She has been with the company since 1999 as news editor and purchased the papers in 2012. She has served multiple terms as a NDNA board member since 2006 and a term as board president in 2015. Wehrman also spearheaded the Kid Scoop News project in western North Dakota, a program that will enter a second year of service to schools in the fall.

HHS executive director named

North Dakota Health and Human Services has named Sarah Aker to lead its Medical Services Division, which administers Medicaid services, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, autism services and other health services.

Aker joins the department after serving as the Medicaid director for the South Dakota Department of Social Services. Her experience also includes working as the director of fiscal policy for the South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations.

Aker earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and political science from the University of South Dakota. She begins her new role on July 24.

Leadership Bismarck-Mandan graduates

Seventeen community members have graduated from Leadership Bismarck-Mandan: Gabrielle Abouassaly, Sanford Health; Sherri Anderson, Starion Bank; Nick Guarcello, Security First Bank of North Dakota; Courtney Hamilton, The Title Team; Tiffany Hodge, Quills Corporate Consulting Inc.; Katie Johnke, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health; Denae Johnson, KLJ Engineering; Kimberly Kuipers, Dakota Eye Institute; Devin Melvie, Legacy Financial Partners; Tom Oakland, North Dakota Department of Commerce; Greg Owen, Capital Electric Cooperative; Joseph Rinaldi, Nexstar Media Group - KX News; Elliot Rust, Sea Foam International; Destiny Sisk, Touchmark Retirement Community; Teri Sovak, Montana-Dakota Utilities; Andrew Stromme, city of Mandan; Marcus Wagner, University of Mary.

Larson recognized

Amber Larson has received the 2023 Leadership Bismarck-Mandan Alumni Association Distinguished Alumna Award. Larson works for Bartlett & West, serves on the Chamber EDC Board of Directors, co-owns Larson's Tattooing in Mandan and graduated from Leadership Bismarck-Mandan in 2018.

Bender included

Lawrence Bender, attorney with Fredrikson & Byron in Bismarck, has been recognized in Chamber USA 2023 in the energy and natural resources litigation area. The rankings are based on research conducted by Chambers and Partners Legal Publishers, a English research firm that publishes directories assessing and ranking the world’s leading attorneys.

Bianco Realty recognizes

Darcy Fettig, Amy Asche, Judy Maslowski, Shirley Thomas, Amber Sandness, Brandon Fettig, Brenda Foster, Greg Gerhart, Stephanie Stevens and Nate Seifert have been named Bianco Realty's top 10 Realtors of the month based on their closed sales for May.