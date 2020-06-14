Businesspeople - June 14, 2020

BSC hires Bondy
Kaylyn Bondy has been hired as vice president for student affairs by Bismarck State College. She starts July 1.
Bondy has served as the vice president for student affairs at Williston State College for the last five years.
Bondy earned a bachelor of arts in French and sociology from the University of North Dakota, a master’s degree in international business from the Institute of Business Administration in Caen, France, and an MBA from the University of St. Thomas. She will complete her Ph.D. in higher education from UND in 2020.
Schaar Jahner joins LSSND
Dana Schaar Jahner has been hired as the vice president of operations and finance at Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota.
Prior to joining LSSND, Schaar Jahner was vice president of an association-management company based in Bismarck and served as executive director of several organizations, including the North Dakota Association of Nonprofit Organizations.
She earned a bachelor’s degree from North Dakota State University and a master’s degree from University of Colorado-Boulder.
DWAC welcomes McLain
Molly McLain has been hired as executive director by the Board of Directors of the Dakota West Arts Council. McLain succeeds Eileen Walsh who served as DWAC’s executive director for 10 plus years.
DWAC is moving offices to the Frances Leach High Prairie Arts Center near Bismarck State College.
McLain graduated from Valley City State University in 2005 with a bachelor of fine arts and for over 12 years McLain has worked with and for nonprofits. She has dedicated the last four and a half years of her career to advocating for family farmers, ranchers, and rural communities in central and western North Dakota.
Dettlaff selected
Brandon Dettlaff has been selected as North Dakota Housing Finance Agency’s new homeownership division director. An NDHFA employee for 13 years, Dettlaff previously served as the agency’s servicing coordinator.
Madler recognized
Billie Madler, chair of graduate nursing education for the University of Mary in Bismarck, received the Outstanding Rural Health Educator/Mentor award for the 2020 Dakota Conference on Rural and Public Health.
The award recognizes a professional who has made outstanding contributions to the education, development, and placement of new healthcare professionals in rural North Dakota communities.
Monthly awards
David Beck, Bismarck, of Farmers Union Insurance of ND, was a top five producer of health insurance and life insurance sales for April.
Dave Berger, Mandan, of Farmers Union Insurance of ND, was the top producer of auto insurance sales for April.
Phil Halvorson, Mandan, of Farmers Union Insurance of ND, was a top five producer of life insurance sales for April.
Ryan Ressler, Mandan, of Farmers Union Insurance of ND, was the top producer of annuity sales for April.
Courtney Schauer, Mandan, of Farmers Union Insurance of ND, was a top five producer of health insurance sales for April.
Ryan Schnell, Bismarck, of Farmers Union Insurance of ND, was a top five producer of auto insurance sales for April. Schnell is the insurance agent for CCU Insurance Agency LLC, a partnership of Farmers Union Insurance and Capital Credit Union.
Lewis Schock, Mandan, of Farmers Union Insurance of ND, was a top five producer of health insurance sales for April.
