Businesspeople - June 14, 2020

BSC hires Bondy

Kaylyn Bondy has been hired as vice president for student affairs by Bismarck State College. She starts July 1.

Bondy has served as the vice president for student affairs at Williston State College for the last five years.

Bondy earned a bachelor of arts in French and sociology from the University of North Dakota, a master’s degree in international business from the Institute of Business Administration in Caen, France, and an MBA from the University of St. Thomas. She will complete her Ph.D. in higher education from UND in 2020.

Schaar Jahner joins LSSND

Dana Schaar Jahner has been hired as the vice president of operations and finance at Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota.

Prior to joining LSSND, Schaar Jahner was vice president of an association-management company based in Bismarck and served as executive director of several organizations, including the North Dakota Association of Nonprofit Organizations.

She earned a bachelor’s degree from North Dakota State University and a master’s degree from University of Colorado-Boulder.

DWAC welcomes McLain