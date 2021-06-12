Businesspeople - June 12, 2021

Senator's office hires Carlson

Clare Carlson has joined U.S. Senator John Hoeven's office in Bismarck as regional director for south central North Dakota.

Carlson previously served as North Dakota state director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development. He also worked as the deputy director for North Dakota Workforce Safety and Insurance and in the offices of U.S. Sen. Mark Andrews and former North Dakota Gov. Ed Schafer. Carlson also served in the North Dakota House of Representatives.

Van Sickle recognized

Mary Van Sickle has been awarded the Leadership Bismarck-Mandan Alumni Association Distinguished Alumna Award for 2021 at the Leadership Bismarck-Mandan graduation. Each year an award is presented to a past graduate of the Leadership Bismarck-Mandan program who has used leadership knowledge and skills to benefit Bismarck-Mandan. Van Sickle graduated from Leadership Bismarck-Mandan in 1992.

Leadership Bismarck-Mandan graduates