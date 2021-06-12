Businesspeople - June 12, 2021

Apex hires Goetz
Brandy Goetz joins the Apex Engineering Group office in Bismarck as an administrative coordinator. Before joining Apex, she worked for Dickinson's building and planning departments as an administrative assistant. Goetz has eight years of experience in her field.
Hogan joins Alliance
Kori Hogan has been hired as a Realtor by Alliance Real Estate. Hogan worked in the customer service and human service industries for 14 years.
Nelson with AE2S
Cole Nelson has been hired as an engineering assistant by AE2S. Nelson earned his Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from the University of North Dakota
Petroleum Council hires Arends
Sydney Arends has joined North Dakota Petroleum Council as a marketing and communications specialist.
Arends previously spent two and a half years working for a grassroots environmental nonprofit and served as an assistant to the house majority leader during the 67th North Dakota Legislative Assembly.
She attended North Dakota State University where she studied strategic communications and chemistry.
Senator's office hires Carlson
Clare Carlson has joined U.S. Senator John Hoeven's office in Bismarck as regional director for south central North Dakota.
Carlson previously served as North Dakota state director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development. He also worked as the deputy director for North Dakota Workforce Safety and Insurance and in the offices of U.S. Sen. Mark Andrews and former North Dakota Gov. Ed Schafer. Carlson also served in the North Dakota House of Representatives.
Van Sickle recognized
Mary Van Sickle has been awarded the Leadership Bismarck-Mandan Alumni Association Distinguished Alumna Award for 2021 at the Leadership Bismarck-Mandan graduation. Each year an award is presented to a past graduate of the Leadership Bismarck-Mandan program who has used leadership knowledge and skills to benefit Bismarck-Mandan. Van Sickle graduated from Leadership Bismarck-Mandan in 1992.
Leadership Bismarck-Mandan graduates
Ten community members have graduated from Leadership Bismarck-Mandan: Melissa Barth, Aetna, a CVS Health Company; Sean Cleary, NISC; Weston Dressler, Sanford Health; Rich Garman, Great River Energy; Jillian Lagasse, Capital Credit Union; Annique Lockard, Office of Attorney General; Amy Mazigian, Gate City Bank; Kari Schmidt, City of Mandan; Katie Schulz, North Dakota Women’s Business Center; and Tina Stanger, University of Mary.
Farmers Union agents achieve
Monte Weiand, Mandan, earned the Farmers Union Mutual Insurance Company District of the Year Award (District 1).
Dave Berger, Mandan, earned the Farmers Union Mutual Insurance Company P&C Agency of the Year Award.
Dave Kary, Ryan Ressler and Chuck Wolfgram, all of Mandan, earned the Farmers Union Mutual Insurance Company Agency of the Year Award.
The awards are given to the company’s top sales producer in select lines of business.
