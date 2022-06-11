Businesspeople - June 11, 2022

Gate City Bank promotion

Amanda Brandenburger has been promoted to personal banking supervisor at Gate City Bank. She previously served as a senior customer service representative.

Brandenburger graduated from Minnesota State University Moorhead in 2018, earning her degree in business administration with an emphasis in marketing.

Air Medical promotes Dockter

Ashley Dockter has been promoted to chief flight nurse by Bismarck Air Medical.

She has been a part-time flight registered nurse for the past six years with the company. Dockter has also recently worked as a travel emergency RN. Her experience ranges from catheterization lab, ICU and to emergency trauma.

Thompson promoted

Missy Thompson has been named chief operating officer by Bravera Wealth.

Thompson assists the president/CEO in reaching the company’s strategic initiatives and promotes a collaborative environment to leverage opportunities as it relates to all entities of Bravera. She also retains her duties as safety and soundness officer. Thompson has been with Bravera for 10 years.

Highway Patrol promotion

Lt. Luke Hendrickson has been promoted to captain and will serve as the North Dakota Highway Patrol administrative services division commander.

Hendrickson joined the Highway Patrol after receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in sociology from North Dakota State University in 2002. He attended the Highway Patrol Academy, graduating in October 2003. He most recently served as the southwest regional commander.

Sanford recognition

Sanford Health in the Bismarck region awarded Soaring to Excellence awards to employees and a department for their dedication to providing excellent care for their patients and communities.

Recipients are Taylor Unruh, BSN, RN, Florence Nightingale Professional Nurse; Krystle Cremer, BSN, RN, Florence Nightingale Professional Nurse; Taylor Privratsky, BSN, RN, Star Performance Nurse; Gina Pich, BSN, RN, ONC, New Knowledge, Innovations and Improvements Nurse; Kaleb Kirby, BSN, RN, TCRN, CCRN, CMC, CSC, Exemplary Professional Practice Nurse; Erik Lynn, MSN, RN, Structural Empowerment Nurse; Becky Stroh, BSN, RN, CCDS, Transformational Leadership Nurse; Miranda Harvey, BSN, RN, SCRN, Distinguished Wisdom Keeper Nurse; Barb Nies, MSN, MMGT, RN, OCN, Jan Kamphuis Spirit of Nursing Leadership Professional Nurse Award; David Field, MD, Friend of Nursing Individual; Greg Fritz, RPh, Friend of Nursing Individual; anesthesia, Friend of Nursing Department.

Agent achieves

Dave Berger, Mandan, has been awarded Property and Casualty Agent of the Year for 2021 by Farmers Union Insurance.

This award is given to the top-performing property and casualty agent in North Dakota based on new business production and customer service appreciation.

Kunz elected to NDCF board

Vicki Kunz, Bismarck, has been elected chair to serve a one-year term on the North Dakota Community Foundation Board. Kunz is a retired insurance risk manager at MDU Resources Group, Inc.

