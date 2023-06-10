Wardner to head ND Beef Commission

The North Dakota Beef Commission has named former consumer marketing and industry relations specialist Nicole Wardner as its new executive director. Wardner replaces Nancy Jo Bateman, who retired in December after 38 years as the longest-serving beef council executive in the nation.

Wardner, her husband and sons run a commercial cow/calf operation and small grain farm. She served in her previous role alongside Bateman since 2020.

She attended South Dakota State University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in animal science, beef production. She previously worked for the Red River Farm Network as an on-air farm broadcaster, served with the United States Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency as a program technician in Sheridan County and with North Dakota State University Extension as the agriculture and natural resources agent for Sheridan County.

KLJ Engineering firm hires two

KLJ Engineering LLC has hired Marcus Morehead and Liz Garcia in its Bismarck office.

Morehead joins the firm as an engineer in training within the civil team. He is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Mary. Morehead has more than seven years of experience working with database management, inspecting and refurbishing construction equipment, operating heavy machinery, and utilizing CAD software.

Garcia will serve as a project specialist on the operational plans and performance team. She has more than 15 years of experience in financial tracking, project management, inventory maintenance, and process improvement initiatives. Garcia earned an associate degree in computer science from Johnson Community College in Kansas.

CAWS ND names executive director

Erica Cermak has been appointed as executive director of CAWS North Dakota, the state coalition against domestic and sexual violence.

Prior to joining CAWS North Dakota, Cermak served as the vice president of government relations and management services at APT, Inc. and as the human resources director at Silver Fox Energy. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in social work from the University of Mary.