Businesspeople - July 9, 2022

Four join CHI St. Alexius Health

Joya Ganguly, cardiac electrophysiology; Peter Mikhail, cardiovascular and thoracic surgery; Hirsh Sharma, critical care medicine; and Amy Zabinski, neonatology, have joined CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck.

Dr. Joya Ganguly received her medical degree from Wayne State University/Detroit Medical Center. She completed her internal medicine residency at Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood, Illinois, an electrophysiology fellowship from the University of Utah, Salt Lake City, and general cardiology fellowship at Wayne State University/Detroit Medical Center. Ganguly is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and a member of the American College of Cardiology and Heart Rhythm Society.

Dr. Peter Mikhail received his medical degree from McGill University, Montreal, Quebec. He completed a general surgery residency at University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, and cardiovascular and thoracic surgery residency at the University of Florida, Gainesville, Florida. Dr. Mikhail is board certified by the American Board of Surgery and American Board of Thoracic Surgery, a Fellow of The American College of Surgeons, Fellow of The Royal College of Surgeons, and member of the American Medical Association and Society of Thoracic Surgery.

Dr. Hirsh Sharma received his medical degree from Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and completed his residency in internal medicine and fellowship in critical care medicine, from Cooper Medical School of Rowan University, Camden, New Jersey. Dr. Sharma is board certified in internal medicine and critical care medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine and a member of the American Medical Association and Society for Critical Care Medicine.

Amy Zabinski, advanced practice registered nurse, received her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from the University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, and Master of Science of nursing in neonatology from Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee. She is board certified from the National Certification Corporation and a professional member of the American Nurses Association, North Dakota Nurses Association, National Association of Neonatal Nurses, Association of Women's Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses, and Academy of Neonatal Nursing.

Anne Carlsen adds staff

Chaneil Morin has joined the Anne Carlsen West Region staff to provide speech therapy services at Anne Carlsen clinics in Minot and Bismarck. Morin will also be providing early intervention services in the Devils Lake region.

Originally from Big River, Saskatchewan, Canada, Morin earned a Bachelor of Science degree in communication disorders and a Master of Science in speech language pathology from Minot State University. She previously worked as an early intervention speech-language pathology assistant in northern Saskatchewan. She also has experience providing speech and language services for individuals in their homes, communities and in educational settings.

Insurance Reserve Fund hires Sonsalla

Jessica Sonsalla has been hired as an underwriting support specialist by the North Dakota Insurance Reserve Fund.

Sonsalla brings over 16 years of customer service experience to the NDIRF, including serving as a manager in the financial services industry.

She has an associate degree in accounting from Bismarck State College.

Spencer with Realtors

Wendy Spencer has been hired as the chief executive officer of the Bismarck-Mandan Board of Realtors. She replaces Nancy Deichert who is leaving the position after 20 years.

The Bismarck-Mandan Board of Realtors is a membership organization with 534 Realtors. The organization also oversees administration for the newly-formed Great North Multiple Listing Service with approximately 780 subscribers. In addition to the multiple listing service, the Realtor association is involved in providing member education, community involvement of its members, advocacy, administration and enforcement of the Realtors Code of Ethics and use of the Realtor trademark.

Most recently, Spencer served as the member events and outreach coordinator for the North Dakota Association of Counties. She has also served as the vice president of the Lewis & Clark Fort Mandan Foundation in Washburn.

Bianco Realty hire

Realtor Dani Zimmerman has joined Bianco Realty in Bismarck.

Ness receives award

North Dakota Petroleum Council President Ron Ness has been named the 12th recipient of the Energy Champion Award presented by the University of North Dakota Energy & Environmental Research Center.

Haugen-Hoffart elected

North Dakota Public Service Commissioner Sheri Haugen-Hoffart has been elected secretary of the Mid-America Regulatory Conference organization during their annual meeting recently held in Chicago.