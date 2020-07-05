Businesspeople - July 5, 2020

Capital Electric hires two
Capital Electric Cooperative has hired Mike Abel, Bismarck, and John Mittleider, Mercer.
Abel will serve as an information technology specialist assisting with the cooperative’s IT and communications needs. For the past 12 years, he worked for Nuverra Environmental Solutions as an IT manager.
Mittleider will serve as a system engineer helping ensure the electrical and communications systems are operating efficiently. For the last six years, he worked at Basin Electric Power Cooperative as a communications and substation engineer.
First Western hires two
First Western Bank & Trust has hired Brad Shelter and Brian Weismantel, both of Bismarck.
Shetler will join First Western as the vice president in commercial lending. He comes with 12 years of experience in the lending and financial industry.
Weismantel will join as vice president of agricultural lending. He comes with more than 16 years of experience in the financial industry.
Housing Finance promotes two
North Dakota Housing Finance Agency has promoted Kim Becker and Terri Mollman to leadership positions in its homeownership division.
Becker was promoted to the position of homeownership program coordinator. An NDHFA employee for more than 30 years, she previously served as a program specialist.
Mollman was promoted to the position of servicing department coordinator. She also previously served as a program specialist. Mollman has been with NDHFA for three years.
