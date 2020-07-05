Businesspeople - July 5, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Capital Electric hires two

Capital Electric Cooperative has hired Mike Abel, Bismarck, and John Mittleider, Mercer.

Abel will serve as an information technology specialist assisting with the cooperative’s IT and communications needs. For the past 12 years, he worked for Nuverra Environmental Solutions as an IT manager.

Mittleider will serve as a system engineer helping ensure the electrical and communications systems are operating efficiently. For the last six years, he worked at Basin Electric Power Cooperative as a communications and substation engineer.

First Western hires two

First Western Bank & Trust has hired Brad Shelter and Brian Weismantel, both of Bismarck.

Shetler will join First Western as the vice president in commercial lending. He comes with 12 years of experience in the lending and financial industry.

Weismantel will join as vice president of agricultural lending. He comes with more than 16 years of experience in the financial industry.

Housing Finance promotes two