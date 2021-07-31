Businesspeople - July 31, 2021

Datz joins Northland PACE

Dr. Kurt Datz has been hired as medical director by Northland PACE. Datz has nearly 20 years of medical experience in hospital and clinic settings, and has held positions as a medical consultant, medical director, and chief hospitalist.

He received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; completed an internship at The Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, New York; and completed his residency at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in New York, New York. He is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and holds professional memberships with the American Society of Addiction Medicine, Society of Hospital Medicine, and North Dakota Medical Association.

Monthly awards

North Dakota Farmers Union Insurance, based in Jamestown, announced professionals who exceeded in their positions the month of May.

Dustin Anderson, Mandan, was a top-five producer of new health insurance sales.

David Beck, Bismarck, was the top producer of new life insurance sales and a top-five producer of new health insurance sales and new supplemental insurance sales.