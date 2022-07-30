Businesspeople - July 30, 2022

Deputy executive director hired

Chad Roberts has been hired as the deputy executive director/chief retirement officer by the North Dakota State Retirement and Investment Office.

Roberts has more than 25 years of government experience most recently as the deputy county administrator of Polk County, Wisconsin. Prior to his tenure as a county executive, he served as agency head for two different law enforcement agencies.

He received his Bachelor of Science in accounting from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and is completing his master’s in accounting from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in October. In addition, he has completed the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command leadership program as well as the National Association of Counties Professional Development Academy for county executives.

CHI St. Alexius Health hire

Molly Buzakovic has joined CHI St. Alexius Health.

Buzakovic received her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing and a Doctor of Nursing Practice Family Nurse Practitioner from University of Mary. She is board certified from the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and is a professional member of the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses, American Association of Nurse Practitioners, and Sigma Theta Tau.