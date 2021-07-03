Businesspeople - July 3, 2021

KLJ Engineering hires two

Ty Leingang and Mason Heustis have been hired by KLJ Engineering.

Leingang joins KLJ as an engineer in training within the civil transportation department. He recently graduated from North Dakota State University in Fargo with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering.

Heustis is an associate designer within the civil transportation engineering department. He graduated from North Dakota State University in Fargo with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering.

Amiotte joins ACLU

Stephanie Amiotte has joined the ACLU as the new legal director for the North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming chapter.

Amiotte comes to the ACLU with more than two decades of litigation experience in both civil lawsuits and federal indigent criminal defense. Stephanie is an enrolled member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe and a graduate of the University of South Dakota and the University of South Dakota School of Law.

NDIRF hires Jacobson Dalbec

Kim Jacobson Dalbec has been hired as an administrative/finance support specialist by the North Dakota Insurance Reserve Fund.