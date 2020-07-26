Businesspeople - July 26, 2020

KLJ hires four
KLJ Engineering announced four new hires to the Bismarck office.
Kara Seibel has joined the team as an engineer in training with a focus in construction services. She has a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from North Dakota State University.
Brady Johnson comes to KLJ as a GIS technician. He has an associate in geographic information systems degree from Bismarck State College.
Kathie Hickcox joins KLJ as an accounts receivable specialist in the finance department. She earned an associate in accounting and business management degree from Williston State College.
Charles Peliska serves as an archaeology field supervisor. He is a registered professional archaeologist and has a master’s degree in cultural resource management archaeology from St. Cloud State University.
Bianco Realty hires one
Sophie Dame is the newest Realtor to join the Real Estate team at Bianco Realty in Bismarck.
New York Life names partner
Chris Ray Filibeck, Mandan, has been named partner of the North Dakota General Office of New York Life. Filibeck is mainly responsible for recruiting and developing agents and assisting the managing partner with the overall operation of the office.
He is a Bismarck State College and University of Mary graduate.
Association honors
Melissa Hamilton, Bismarck, was recently elected and installed as the 2020-21 NALA president. NALA - The Paralegal Association is the nation's leading professional association for paralegals. Hamilton was sworn in during the organization’s first virtual annual conference.
Vicki J. Kunz, Bismarck, received the NALA – The Paralegal Association Founders’ Award. The award is given to someone who goes above and beyond in contributing to the growth and future of the paralegal profession, impacting it in a positive manner for a significant period of time.
Kunz retired in 2019 as the corporate risk manager for MDU Resources Group, Inc., with over 20 years of service. In addition to her risk management experience, she has 20 years of paralegal experience in local law firms.
Eighteen graduate leadership program
Eighteen students recently graduated from the nine-month Leadership Bismarck-Mandan program.
Jennifer Anderson, North Dakota Department of Public Instruction; Dallon Bitz, Security First Bank of North Dakota; Jill Castleberry, Job Service North Dakota; Taylor Daniel, Daniel Companies; Nikki Ferderer, MDU Resources Group, Inc.; Sara Haugen, Sanford Health; Spencer Henke, NISC; Will Hutchings, city of Bismarck; Julie Jeske, American Bank Center; Brandi Jude, Invisible Innocence Council; Ashley Kittleson, Starion Bank; Brent Kleinjan, United Tribes Technical College; Dustin Leingang, High Point Networks; Natalie Pierce, Morton County; Sarah Rooney, Ameriprise Financial; Nathan Schultz, HIT Inc.; Benjamin Smith, Dakota Media Access; and Amanda Woidyla, Bank of North Dakota.
Guy honored
Nancy Guy was awarded the Leadership Bismarck-Mandan Alumni Association Distinguished Alumna Award for 2020 at the Leadership Bismarck-Mandan graduation.
Each year an award is presented to a past graduate of the Leadership Bismarck-Mandan program who has used leadership knowledge and skills to benefit Bismarck-Mandan. Guy graduated from Leadership Bismarck-Mandan in 2007.
