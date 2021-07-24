Businesspeople - July 24, 2021

KLJ Engineering hires Kelsch

Ashley Kelsch has been hired as a content strategist by KLJ Engineering.

Kelsch earned a Master of Fine Arts in creative writing from Minnesota State University, Mankato, and a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of North Dakota.

Capital Credit Union promotes Falter

Kari Falter has been promoted to branch manager at Capital Credit Union’s Mandan Branch.

Originally from Mandan, Falter earned an associate degree from Bismarck State College in 2016. She has been with Capital Credit Union since July 2016, most recently as a financial services representative at the Mandan Branch.

Starion banker recognized

Kassy Landis, Starion Bank mortgage banking supervisor, has been named to the Mortgage Executive Magazine’s Top 1% of Mortgage Originators in America list for the fourth time.

Landis, a mortgage banking officer since 2012, joined Starion in 2006 as a teller, advanced to business banking representative in 2007, and became a mortgage underwriter in 2008.

Bismarck attorney honored

Attorney Brenda Blazer of Vogel Law Firm in Bismarck has been named to the top five 2021 North Dakota Super Lawyers list.

Submit businesspeople and business digest items to businessbeat@bismarcktribune.com. Deadline for submissions is noon Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0