Businesspeople - July 23, 2022

Mid Dakota Clinic hire

Kayla Holzer has joined the Mid Dakota Clinic Long Term Care department working with patients in local nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Holzer earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing and her Doctor of Nursing Practice from the University of Mary. She has nursing experience in hospital medicine (cardiology), clinical practice (internal medicine), and medical auditing (Medicaid fraud control).

CHI St. Alexius Health hire

Dr. Faisal Siddiqui has been hired as a neonatologist by CHI St. Alexius Health.

Siddiqui received his medical degree from Nishtar Medical University, Multan, Pakistan. He completed his pediatric residency and neonatal fellowship at SUNY Downstate Medical Center, Brooklyn, New York.

Cedric Theel Toyota adds staff

Holden Mercer has joined the Cedric Theel Toyota recon team focusing on detailing and reconditioning vehicles.

Mercer grew up in Bismarck and graduated from St. Mary’s High School. Most recently, he worked laying concrete curbing.

Leadership Bismarck-Mandan graduates

Eighteen community members have graduated from Leadership Bismarck-Mandan: Amy Arenz, Job Service North Dakota; Teresa Chrest, Bartlett & West; Nicolas Cullen, Houston Engineering Inc.; Tim Flagstad, Sanford Health; Samantha Froelich, First International Bank & Trust; Nicole Gagner, Painter Nicole; Rae Gunn, United Tribes Technical College; Rena Mehlhoff, BisMan Bombshellz Roller Derby League; Kyren Miller, Bismarck State College; Linda Oster, city of Bismarck; Alicia Rogstad, Knutson Realty; Laura Sandberg, Security First Bank of North Dakota; Barry Schumaier, KFYR TV/West Dakota FOX; Ellie Shockley, North Dakota University System; Emily Smith, Newberry College; McKenzie Smith, Comfort Inn & Suites; Grant Sundquist, Basin Electric Power Cooperative; Destiny Voth, Gate City Bank.

Jeske recognized

Julie Jeske has received the 2022 Leadership Bismarck-Mandan Alumni Association Distinguished Alumna Award. Jeske, a private banking officer at Bravera Bank and a Bismarck Parks Board commissioner, graduated from Leadership Bismarck-Mandan in 2020.

Bianco Realty recognizes

Judy Maslowski, Shirley Thomas, Amber Sandness, Brenda Foster, Heidi Stein, Cindy Cooper, Stephanie Stevens, Darcy Fettig, Kim Olson and Kyle Niess have been named Bianco Realty's Realtors of the month based on their closed sales for June.

Monthly awards

North Dakota Farmers Union Insurance, based in Jamestown, announced professionals who exceeded in their positions for the month of May.

David Beck, Bismarck, was a top producer of life insurance sales and health insurance sales.

Dave Berger, Mandan, was the top producer of auto insurance sales.

Jed Geer, Bismarck, was the top producer of FUIC commercial lines sales.

Philip Halvorson, Mandan, was a top producer of life insurance sales and health insurance sales.

Beck Hruby, Bismarck, was a top producer of FUIC commercial lines sales.

Jamie Ressler, Bismarck, was a top producer of FUIC commercial lines sales.

Courtney Schauer, Mandan, was a top producer of health insurance sales.

Ryan Schnell, Bismarck, was a top producer of auto insurance sales.

Lewis Schock, Mandan, was a top producer of health insurance sales.

Jason Smith, Mandan, was the top producer of annuity sales.

Dylan Smith, Mandan, was a top producer of supplemental insurance sales.