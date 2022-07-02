Businesspeople - July 2, 2022

Basin Electric Cooperative hire

Basin Electric Power Cooperative has announced Miles McGrew will join the cooperative as its senior vice president of human resources effective Aug. 1.

Prior to accepting this position, he served as the vice president of human resources for Seaboard Triumph Foods located in Sioux City, Iowa.

McGrew earned a master’s degree in public health from the University of Illinois Springfield and a bachelor’s degree in labor relations from Sangamon State University in Springfield.

Johnson joins NDSU Extension

Debra Johnson has joined North Dakota State University Extension as the Family Nutrition Program Extension agent in Burleigh and Morton counties.

Johnson will conduct nutrition education and outreach for adults and youth from households with limited resources.

Johnson earned a Bachelor of Science degree in home economics education from North Dakota State University. She previously worked as a home economics teacher at Mandaree and Gackle public schools. She has experience working with developmental and intellectual disabilities from various positions with REM ND Inc. and Lake Region Cooperative.

Century 21 Morrison Realty hire

Realtor Madison Steinmetz has joined Century 21 Morrison Realty in Bismarck.

Steinmetz most recently worked as a full-time administrative coordinator at Nutrien Ag Solutions in Bismarck. She holds an associate degree in agriculture industry and technology (agronomy) from Bismarck State College.

Auto Value employee awarded

Travis Ketterling has been awarded the 2021 Auto Value Counterperson of the Year by Automotive Parts Headquarters Inc.

Ketterling is a store counter sales representative at the Auto Value parts store in Bismarck.

Submit businesspeople and business digest items to businessbeat@bismarcktribune.com. Deadline for submissions is noon Tuesday.

