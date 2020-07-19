Businesspeople - July 19, 2020

Interim vice chancellor named
Jerry Rostad has been named as interim vice chancellor for strategy and strategic engagement for the North Dakota University System. He has taken on responsibilities as the system’s top strategic officer as of July 1.
Prior to this interim appointment, Rostad was an assistant chief information officer for Core Technology Services where he was responsible for academic services and training. Rostad has also spent the past number of years as a special assistant to Chancellor Mark Hagerott, supporting a variety of NDUS initiatives related to unmanned systems, digitization and cybersecurity.
Cornerstone promotes two
Kristine Melby, Bismarck, has been promoted to Bismarck market president for Cornerstone Bank. Melby brings 24 year of expertise to the position.
Jerry Hauff, Bismarck, has been promoted to executive vice president and will focus on various organizational projects, as well as assisting in the transition of the new leadership in the Bismarck market over the next year as he transitions to retirement.
Bisman Co-Op welcomes Reese
Bisman Community Food Cooperative welcomes new general manager Shirley Reese. Reese brings 15 years of rural food ways and business development experience, most recently revitalizing the Main Street Market grocery store in Hazelton as general manager.
Railway Credit Union hires Bitz
Amy Bitz has joined Railway Credit Union as a mortgage loan officer at the Mandan branch.
Bitz graduated from the University of North Dakota with a bachelor of business administration degree.
ND Farmer's Union names professionals
North Dakota Farmers Union Insurance, based in Jamestown, announced professionals who exceeded in their positions the month of May.
David Beck, Bismarck, was the top producer of new annuity sales and a top five producer of new health insurance sales and new supplemental insurance sales.
Ryan Schnell, Bismarck, was a top five producer of new auto insurance sales and new FUMI personal lines sales.
Dave Berger, Mandan, was a top five producer of new auto insurance sales.
Phil Halvorson, Mandan, was a top five producer of new health insurance sales and new supplemental insurance sales.
Troy Renwick, Mandan, was a top five producer of new life insurance sales and new annuity sales.
Lewis Schock, Mandan, was a top five producer of new health insurance sales.
Bianco Realty names honors
Judy Maslowski, Shirley Thomas, Amber Sandness, Tori Mathern, Brenda Foster and Darcy Fettig have been named Bianco Realty's “Realtors of the Month” for June based on their total closed sales.
