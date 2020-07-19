Businesspeople - July 19, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Interim vice chancellor named

Jerry Rostad has been named as interim vice chancellor for strategy and strategic engagement for the North Dakota University System. He has taken on responsibilities as the system’s top strategic officer as of July 1.

Prior to this interim appointment, Rostad was an assistant chief information officer for Core Technology Services where he was responsible for academic services and training. Rostad has also spent the past number of years as a special assistant to Chancellor Mark Hagerott, supporting a variety of NDUS initiatives related to unmanned systems, digitization and cybersecurity.

Cornerstone promotes two

Kristine Melby, Bismarck, has been promoted to Bismarck market president for Cornerstone Bank. Melby brings 24 year of expertise to the position.

Jerry Hauff, Bismarck, has been promoted to executive vice president and will focus on various organizational projects, as well as assisting in the transition of the new leadership in the Bismarck market over the next year as he transitions to retirement.

Bisman Co-Op welcomes Reese