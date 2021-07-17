Businesspeople - July 17, 2021

Capital Credit Union promotes Kaigler
William Kaigler has been promoted to assistant branch manager at Capital Credit Union’s Northwest Branch in Bismarck.
Kaigler has been with Capital Credit Union for nearly five years, most recently as a financial services representative at the Northwest Branch.
NDSC hires three, promotes three
Alex Redmann has been hired as the workplace safety manager by the North Dakota Safety Council. Redmann has 12 years of experience in leadership, sales and wellness. A Bismarck native, he recently returned to the area after living in Arizona.
Mike Hutchens has been hired as a safety consultant focusing on MSHA and OSHA training. Hutchens brings a background in mine safety, occupational safety, and operating equipment. He and his family moved to Bismarck from Michigan.
Edon Willis has joined the NDSC team as a safety consultant focusing on traffic safety and self-protection classes. Willis is a retired United States Marine with experience in security, safety and equipment training. He previously worked at the Youth Correctional Center in Mandan.
Macy Lorinser has been promoted to office coordinator. She has been at NDSC for more than six years working as part of the administrative team.
Sarah McKenna has been promoted to first aid manager. She has been with NDSC for five years in a variety of roles including office manager and program coordinator. McKenna has more than 12 years of customer service and management experience.
John Woutat has transitioned to a full-time safety consultant. Woutat has been with NDSC for four years serving as both the first aid manager and safety consultant. His background includes an EMS responder, flight paramedic for 18 years, a 911 dispatcher/educator/trainer for eight years and served as a certified firefighter.
Tivis joins state SBDC
Payton Tivis has been hired as the Bismarck center director by the North Dakota Small Business Development Centers.
Tivis has several years’ experience in small business management including time spent owning and operating his own business. He received his MBA from the University of Mary and has worked with both the SBDC and Procurement Technical Assistance Center organizations in the past as a client.
Hardmeyer recognized
Eric Hardmeyer, retiring president of the Bank of North Dakota in Bismarck, has been named a 2021 Prairie Business Leaders & Legacies award recipient.
Attorneys honored
Attorneys Brenda Blazer and Monte Rogneby of Vogel Law Firm in Bismarck have been named a 2021 Great Plains Super Lawyer.
Megan Gordon, R.J. Pathroff, Briana Rummel, Seth Thompson, and Diane Wehrman, also of Vogel Law Firm in Bismarck, have been selected for the 2021 Great Plains Rising Stars list.
Bianco Realty recognizes
Judy Maslowski, Shirley Thomas, Amber Sandness, Tori Mathern, Amy Asche, Phyllis Rittenbach, Jim Jeromchek, James Jeromchek, Duane Bentz and Justin Sackman have been named Bianco Realty''s Realtors of the month based on their closed sales for June.
