Businesspeople - July 17, 2021

Capital Credit Union promotes Kaigler

William Kaigler has been promoted to assistant branch manager at Capital Credit Union’s Northwest Branch in Bismarck.

Kaigler has been with Capital Credit Union for nearly five years, most recently as a financial services representative at the Northwest Branch.

NDSC hires three, promotes three

Alex Redmann has been hired as the workplace safety manager by the North Dakota Safety Council. Redmann has 12 years of experience in leadership, sales and wellness. A Bismarck native, he recently returned to the area after living in Arizona.

Mike Hutchens has been hired as a safety consultant focusing on MSHA and OSHA training. Hutchens brings a background in mine safety, occupational safety, and operating equipment. He and his family moved to Bismarck from Michigan.

Edon Willis has joined the NDSC team as a safety consultant focusing on traffic safety and self-protection classes. Willis is a retired United States Marine with experience in security, safety and equipment training. He previously worked at the Youth Correctional Center in Mandan.