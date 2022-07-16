Businesspeople - July 16, 2022

Apex Engineering Group hires three

Brad Pfeifer has been hired as a lead water resources engineer for Apex Engineering Group. Pfeifer worked for 30 years at the North Dakota Department of Transportation in the construction, design and bridge divisions, serving his last decade there as bridge division’s team leader for preliminary engineering and hydraulics. He is a licensed professional engineer in North Dakota with 33 years of experience.

Jacob Scheetz has been hired as a graduate engineer. Scheetz earned a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from North Dakota State University. He has work experience from his time at FCI Constructors as a field engineer intern and with the city of Fargo engineering department as a seasonal inspector.

Brett Zeltinger has been hired as a senior survey crew chief. Zeltinger is a professional land surveyor certified in the state of North Dakota with 12 years of industry experience. He is a member of the North Dakota Professional Land Surveyors Missouri River Chapter and serves as the chapter's vice president.

Transportation Institute hire

Jody Jones has joined the Upper Great Plains Transportation Institute at North Dakota State University. Jones is based in Bismarck, working with UGPTI’s North Dakota Technical Assistance Program.

Jones is the administrative assistant with the North Dakota Local Technical Assistance Program. Jones has 18 years of experience in the concrete products industry which helped to hone her skills in logistics, marketing, engineering quotes, plan production, scheduling, transport coordination and dispatch.

CRA Group promotes Steckler

Kristyn Steckler has been promoted to managing broker of The CRA Group. Steckler is a lifetime resident of Bismarck-Mandan and University of Mary alumna. She joined the commercial real estate brokerage company as a client relationship manager in 2017.

Capital Credit Union promotes Monson

Ryan Monson has been promoted to chief financial officer at Capital Credit Union.

Monson graduated from the University of North Dakota in 2000 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and is a certified public accountant. He has been with Capital Credit Union since August 2021, most recently as vice president of accounting.

Historical Society names new director

Andrew Clark has been named director of the Archaeology & Historic Preservation Department of the State Historical Society of North Dakota.

He previously served as the State Historical Society's chief archaeologist from 2019 through June 2022. Working for the South Dakota State Historical Society, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and private consulting companies, he has spent most of his career working in the northern Plains, but has also conducted archaeological investigations in 15 states and two countries. Clark holds a bachelor's degree from the University of South Dakota, a master's from the University of Memphis, and a doctorate from the University at Albany.

Officers elected

The board of directors of Gateway to Science recently elected officers for the 2022-23 fiscal year: Doug Zenke, Starion Bank, president; Chris Riedman, director of sacraments and outreach for the Church of St. Joseph, vice president; Amanda Wangler, project manager with Basin Electric, secretary; Karol Riedman, CPA and chief compliance officer with North Dakota University System, treasurer.

Mudder selected

North Dakota Professional Communicators selected Sarah Mudder, Mandan, as its 2022 Communicator of Achievement.

Mudder currently serves as NDPC’s southwest district chair and is a member of its board. She is the communications and events coordinator at North Dakota Housing Finance Agency.

Getzlaff elected

Sarah Getzlaff, CEO of Security First Bank of North Dakota, has been elected to the Independent Community Bankers of America Bancard board of directors.