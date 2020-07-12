Businesspeople - July 12, 2020

Panos elected
Bill Panos, director of the North Dakota Department of Transportation, was elected vice president of the Western Association of State Highway Transportation Officials (WASHTO). His term as vice president began July 1.
Bean promoted
Kevin Bean of the Mandan Lions Club has become district governor for District 5NW of Lions Clubs International for 2020-21. Bean officially assumed his new role July 1.
His journey with Lions began in 2011 when he became a member of the Mandan Dacotah Lions Club. He later joined the Mandan Lions Club.
Three join Mid Dakota Clinic
Three advanced practice providers have joined Mid Dakota Clinic.
Kayla Cofer, FNP-C, Bismarck, has joined Mid Dakota Clinic Gateway Dermatology.
Alexis Bullinger, PT, DPT, Bismarck, has joined Mid Dakota Clinic as a manager for the physical therapy department and WorkLife Occupational Medicine.
Paula Moch, FNP-BC, Bismarck, has joined the Mid Dakota Clinic Long Term Care service working with patients in local nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
Martin joins Clearwater Communications
Clearwater Communications has hired Kyle Martin as an account executive. He will assist with association management, communication services, media production, meeting and event planning, and public policy.
Martin graduated from North Dakota State University with a bachelor’s degree in communications. Prior to joining, he worked as the associate director with the North Dakota Center for Nursing.
Prairie Business announces recipients
Prairie Business has announced this year’s Leaders and Legacies award recipients.
Colleagues from across the region nominated people for the award based on leadership and accomplishments while serving as an executive.
Bismarck -- Dean Anagnost, president and CEO of KLJ Solutions; and Gary Petersen, chairman of the boards at Cornerstone Bank and Cornerstone Holding Co.
Mandan -- Vern Dosch, former president and CEO of National Information Solutions Cooperative.
