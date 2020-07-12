Businesspeople - July 12, 2020

Martin joins Clearwater Communications

Clearwater Communications has hired Kyle Martin as an account executive. He will assist with association management, communication services, media production, meeting and event planning, and public policy.

Martin graduated from North Dakota State University with a bachelor’s degree in communications. Prior to joining, he worked as the associate director with the North Dakota Center for Nursing.

Prairie Business announces recipients

Prairie Business has announced this year’s Leaders and Legacies award recipients.

Colleagues from across the region nominated people for the award based on leadership and accomplishments while serving as an executive.

Bismarck -- Dean Anagnost, president and CEO of KLJ Solutions; and Gary Petersen, chairman of the boards at Cornerstone Bank and Cornerstone Holding Co.

Mandan -- Vern Dosch, former president and CEO of National Information Solutions Cooperative.

